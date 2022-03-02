comscore OnePlus 10 Pro India launch date – Release timeline, Specs, Price and more details
OnePlus 10 Pro India launch details confirmed during MWC 2022: Here's everything you should know

OnePlus 10 Pro global version is likely to hit the Indian market. This suggests that the specifications of global and Indian models will be similar. Alongside the 10 Pro, we expect the OnePlus 10 to go official as well.

Launched in China in January, the OnePlus 10 Pro is all set to go official in India this March. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer confirmed the March launch during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 event. The launch date remains unknown yet. Alongside India, the device will release in other markets like North America and Europe. Also Read - OnePlus, Oppo finally decide against a Unified OS; Oxygen OS, ColorOS to remain separate: Report

The global version of the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to hit the Indian market. This suggests that the specifications of global and Indian models will be similar. Alongside the 10 Pro, we expect the vanilla model to go official as well. Also Read - OnePlus smart TVs get access to JioGames: Here's the list of games

Specifications

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 10 Pro includes a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate. A variable refresh rate means the smartphone can dynamically adjust the refresh rate based on your usage. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro is finally coming to India and the company explains the delay

It is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Backed by a 5000mAh battery, the OnePlus phone offers an 80W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless charging. It runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 out-of-the-box.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 10 Pro includes a triple rear camera system with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX 789 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, it includes a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Price

The OnePlus 10 Pro price in India hasn’t been revealed yet but it is likely to be competitive just like its predecessor. Globally, the smartphone starts at CNY 4,699 (which translates to Rs 54,500) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and goes up to CNY 5,299 (around Rs 61,500) for the top-end model.

Roadmap

In addition to 10 Pro, OnePlus announced to unveil its most affordable 5G smartphone this year. Rumours and leaks previously revealed that the company is currently working on an under Rs 20,000 smartphone under the Nord series. No specific details about the upcoming model have been revealed. At the MWC event, the company also announced to bring few IoT devices and a smartphone with 150W fast charging support this year.

  • Published Date: March 2, 2022 8:31 AM IST

