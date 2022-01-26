comscore This is when you will be able to buy the OnePlus 10 Pro in India
This is when you will be able to buy the OnePlus 10 Pro in India

Several rumours and leaks suggest that the OnePlus 10 series will launch in India around March. This is because OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 9RT earlier this month after a long wait.

OnePlus hasn’t revealed when it plans to launch the OnePlus 10 series in India, which is already available in China. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer unveiled the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro in its home market earlier this month. What the company has confirmed now is the release timeline of the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is a big upgrade over the predecessor OnePlus 9 Pro, in India. Also Read - OnePlus 10R coming soon: Launch date, price in India, specifications and more

As per the latest update from the company, the OnePlus 10 Pro will go on sale in India sometime in spring this year. This suggests that interested buyers in India will be able to purchase the smartphone between late March and June. No specific timeline has been revealed yet. Also Read - OnePlus 10R details leaked online, likely launching in Q2 2022

Several rumours and leaks suggest that the OnePlus 10 series will launch in India around March. This is because OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 9RT earlier this month after a long wait. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Battle of the flagships

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

Rumours also suggest that the Indian version of the OnePlus 10 Pro will be similar to the global variant. This indicates that the smartphone will come with power-packed specifications such as a flagship Snapdragon processor, display with a higher refresh rate, AMOLED panel, and much more.

As far as specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes packed with a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with support for variable refresh rates (1Hz to 120Hz). The phone offers a screen resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels, 20.1:9 aspect ratio, 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and outer protection of Gorilla Glass Victus.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 12 OS with ColorOS 12.1 custom interface on top in China. In India, it will come with OxygenOS based on Android 12. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W AirVOOC fast wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

In terms of camera specifications, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes packed with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor coupled with a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS. For selfies and videos, the OnePlus phone includes On the front side, it includes a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies and video calls. The camera is tuned by Hasselblad with features like Hasselblad Natural Color Optimization 2.0.

  Published Date: January 26, 2022 10:02 AM IST

