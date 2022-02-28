OnePlus has finally confirmed the launch timeline of the new OnePlus 10 Pro in India. During an interaction, Pete Lau announced that the flagship OnePlus device will be launching by the end of March 2022. The device was launched in China in the month of January. The company also highlighted the reasons why the launch happened much earlier in its native market, China. Also Read - Ola Electric looking to set up 50GWh battery plant in India: Report

According to Lau, OnePlus has realized the high potential of the Chinese market. In order to compete with other brands, OnePlus had to launch the new OnePlus 10 Pro way in advance in China. Additionally, the company chief also explained that a device needs many more approvals before the launch happens globally. Also Read - Russian-Ukraine Crisis - How it impacts Indian tech market

Pete Lau has announced that the new OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in India North America, and Europe by the end of March 2022. The company will also be highlighting the new OnePlus device at the MWC 2022 event. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro nearly comes apart in durability test

New Retail Model for India

Lau has also announced that the company is launching a new retail model in India. OnePlus aims to build synergy between the online and offline experience of buying a device. According to a statement made by the brand, “This new model will allow our customers in India to order a product online and immediately pick-up said product in a retail store and enjoy the service offered by our offline channels – such as having a OnePlus store member set up the product for you. This will not only allow customers in India to get OnePlus devices faster, but we are confident it will increase the satisfaction for OnePlus products across the board.”

New 5G Smartphone

OnePlus has announced that this year, the company will continue to release more products with 5G capabilities across a broader price spectrum. This new product line-up will also include its most affordable 5G smartphone in India and Europe yet. OnePlus will also release new IoT products in existing categories and expand to new IoT categories in 2022.

New 150W charging speed

OnePlus has also announced that it will be borrowing the 150W SUPERVOOC charging technology which has been developed by the OPPO Research Institute. The tech will debut first on a OnePlus smartphone in the second quarter of 2022.

The fast charging is enabled by a customized twin battery, a new battery PCB protection board, and an integrated microcontroller to improve overall charging efficiency. The company claims the 150W SUPERVOOC can charge a 4,500 mAh battery from 1-50% in just five minutes.