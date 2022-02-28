comscore OnePlus 10 Pro India launch details revealed along with info on new 5G device
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus 10 Pro is finally coming to India and the company explains the delay
News

OnePlus 10 Pro is finally coming to India and the company explains the delay

Mobiles

The new OnePlus product line-up will also include its most affordable 5G smartphone in India and Europe yet

oneplus_10_pro_white

The OnePlus 10 Pro is finally coming to India

OnePlus has finally confirmed the launch timeline of the new OnePlus 10 Pro in India. During an interaction, Pete Lau announced that the flagship OnePlus device will be launching by the end of March 2022. The device was launched in China in the month of January. The company also highlighted the reasons why the launch happened much earlier in its native market, China. Also Read - Ola Electric looking to set up 50GWh battery plant in India: Report

According to Lau, OnePlus has realized the high potential of the Chinese market. In order to compete with other brands, OnePlus had to launch the new OnePlus 10 Pro way in advance in China. Additionally, the company chief also explained that a device needs many more approvals before the launch happens globally. Also Read - Russian-Ukraine Crisis - How it impacts Indian tech market

Pete Lau has announced that the new OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in India North America, and Europe by the end of March 2022. The company will also be highlighting the new OnePlus device at the MWC 2022 event. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro nearly comes apart in durability test

New Retail Model for India

Lau has also announced that the company is launching a new retail model in India. OnePlus aims to build synergy between the online and offline experience of buying a device. According to a statement made by the brand, “This new model will allow our customers in India to order a product online and immediately pick-up said product in a retail store and enjoy the service offered by our offline channels – such as having a OnePlus store member set up the product for you. This will not only allow customers in India to get OnePlus devices faster, but we are confident it will increase the satisfaction for OnePlus products across the board.”

New 5G Smartphone

OnePlus has announced that this year, the company will continue to release more products with 5G capabilities across a broader price spectrum. This new product line-up will also include its most affordable 5G smartphone in India and Europe yet. OnePlus will also release new IoT products in existing categories and expand to new IoT categories in 2022.

New 150W charging speed

OnePlus has also announced that it will be borrowing the 150W SUPERVOOC charging technology which has been developed by the OPPO Research Institute. The tech will debut first on a OnePlus smartphone in the second quarter of 2022.

The fast charging is enabled by a customized twin battery, a new battery PCB protection board, and an integrated microcontroller to improve overall charging efficiency. The company claims the 150W SUPERVOOC can charge a 4,500 mAh battery from 1-50% in just five minutes.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 28, 2022 9:30 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro
Android 12
Octa Core
48 MP+8 MP+50 MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Tech Mahindra introduces its new Metaverse to interact with customers
News
Tech Mahindra introduces its new Metaverse to interact with customers
OnePlus 10 Pro is finally coming to India and the company explains the delay

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro is finally coming to India and the company explains the delay

Poco M4 Pro 4G launched in India with price under Rs 15,000: Check specifications, features

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 4G launched in India with price under Rs 15,000: Check specifications, features

MWC 2022: Realme Book Prime launched with 11th-Gen Intel processor, 16GB RAM

Laptops

MWC 2022: Realme Book Prime launched with 11th-Gen Intel processor, 16GB RAM

Oppo reveals 240W fast charging which can charge 100 percent battery in 9 minutes

Mobiles

Oppo reveals 240W fast charging which can charge 100 percent battery in 9 minutes

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tech Mahindra introduces its new Metaverse to interact with customers

OnePlus 10 Pro is finally coming to India and the company explains the delay

Poco M4 Pro 4G launched in India with price under Rs 15,000: Check specifications, features

MWC 2022: Realme Book Prime launched with 11th-Gen Intel processor, 16GB RAM

Oppo reveals 240W fast charging which can charge 100 percent battery in 9 minutes

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

OnePlus vs Oppo Reno

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

Motorola Edge 30 Pro First Look

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 10 Pro is finally coming to India and the company explains the delay

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro is finally coming to India and the company explains the delay
Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus launched: Check price, specs, features

Mobiles

Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus launched: Check price, specs, features
Samsung rolls out first software update for Galaxy S22 series

Mobiles

Samsung rolls out first software update for Galaxy S22 series
Ola Electric looking to set up 50GWh battery plant in India: Report

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric looking to set up 50GWh battery plant in India: Report
Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ to debut in India on March 9

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ to debut in India on March 9

हिंदी समाचार

Poco M4 Pro 4G हुआ भारत में लॉन्च; जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और ऑफर डिटेल

MWC 2022: Realme Book Prime और Realme Buds Air 3 हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खासियत

MWC 2022: Lenovo ने लॉन्च किए दो नए गेमिंग लैप्टॉप, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

MWC 2022: Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, IdeaPad Flex 5i और IdeaPad Duet 5i कनवर्टेबल लैपटॉप लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

MWC 2022 में लॉन्च हुआ नया Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Features

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?
Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

Features

Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM
OnePlus vs Oppo Reno

Features

OnePlus vs Oppo Reno
Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

Features

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

News

Tech Mahindra introduces its new Metaverse to interact with customers
News
Tech Mahindra introduces its new Metaverse to interact with customers
OnePlus 10 Pro is finally coming to India and the company explains the delay

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro is finally coming to India and the company explains the delay
Poco M4 Pro 4G launched in India with price under Rs 15,000: Check specifications, features

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 4G launched in India with price under Rs 15,000: Check specifications, features
MWC 2022: Realme Book Prime launched with 11th-Gen Intel processor, 16GB RAM

Laptops

MWC 2022: Realme Book Prime launched with 11th-Gen Intel processor, 16GB RAM
Oppo reveals 240W fast charging which can charge 100 percent battery in 9 minutes

Mobiles

Oppo reveals 240W fast charging which can charge 100 percent battery in 9 minutes

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers