OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in China in the month of January. The Chinese company is finally ready to introduce its flagship in India. The company, in an interaction with journalists had mentioned that the device will be launched in coming months. A few leaks even suggested possible dates for the launch. Now OnePlus is ready with the teaser for the launch.

The OnePlus 10 Pro "Spring Launch" has been confirmed by the company on the official website. The new teaser does not reveal other details such as launch date but readers have been asked to "stay tuned" for further updates. The exact launch date may soon follow this new teaser.

Earlier today, popular tipster Yogesh Brar revealed a few possible dates for the OnePlus 10 Pro launch. Within the launch, Brar claimed that the device may either launch on March 22 or March 24. This falls in line with the "Spring Launch" as well as prior statements from the company claiming a launch in the coming months.

OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This new device from OnePlus comes just months after the launch of OnePlus 9RT which came with last year’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chip.

The new OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a triple-lens camera setup that has been co-developed with Hasselblad. The company has revealed two of the colours that the device will be launched in namely, Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.

The new OnePlus 10 Pro gets a 6.7-inch LTPO2 display with 2K resolution. The display gets a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR 10+ and upto 1300 nits of peak brightness. OnePlus will continue to offer OnePlus’ OxygenOS over Android 12. The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery unit with 80W of fast charging and 50W of wireless fast charging.