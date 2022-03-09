comscore OnePlus 10 Pro India launch teaser revealed, ‘Spring Launch’ confirmed
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details
News

OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This new device from OnePlus comes just months after the launch of OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 10 Pro launch

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch date teaser

OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in China in the month of January. The Chinese company is finally ready to introduce its flagship in India. The company, in an interaction with journalists had mentioned that the device will be launched in coming months. A few leaks even suggested possible dates for the launch. Now OnePlus is ready with the teaser for the launch. Also Read - Don't wait to buy electric scooters, prices could go up by Rs 45,000 by 2025: Report

The OnePlus 10 Pro “Spring Launch” has been confirmed by the company on the official website. The new teaser does not reveal other details such as launch date but readers have been asked to “stay tuned” for further updates. The exact launch date may soon follow this new teaser. Also Read - Kia disrupts Indian market with ‘Made in India for the world’ products

Earlier today, popular tipster Yogesh Brar revealed a few possible dates for the OnePlus 10 Pro launch. Within the launch, Brar claimed that the device may either launch on March 22 or March 24. This falls in line with the “Spring Launch” as well as prior statements from the company claiming a launch in the coming months. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro India launch details confirmed during MWC 2022: Here’s everything you should know

OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This new device from OnePlus comes just months after the launch of OnePlus 9RT which came with last year’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chip.

The new OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a triple-lens camera setup that has been co-developed with Hasselblad. The company has revealed two of the colours that the device will be launched in namely, Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.

The new OnePlus 10 Pro gets a 6.7-inch LTPO2 display with 2K resolution. The display gets a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR 10+ and upto 1300 nits of peak brightness. OnePlus will continue to offer OnePlus’ OxygenOS over Android 12. The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery unit with 80W of fast charging and 50W of wireless fast charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 9, 2022 10:03 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro
Android 12
Octa Core
48 MP+8 MP+50 MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details
Mobiles
OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details
Exclusive | Better.com terminated thousands of employees in India, US

Features

Exclusive | Better.com terminated thousands of employees in India, US

Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how

Apps

Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how

Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, specifications

News

Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, specifications

Oben Electric to launch new high-performance electric motorcycle Oben Rorr

Electric Vehicle

Oben Electric to launch new high-performance electric motorcycle Oben Rorr

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details

Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how

Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, specifications

Oben Electric to launch new high-performance electric motorcycle Oben Rorr

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far

Exclusive | Better.com terminated thousands of employees in India, US

Apple just launched the most expensive Mac Mini (Note to self: DO NOT CALL IT THAT)

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Everything announced at 'Peek Performance' Apple event

Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details
Apple iPad Air 2022 launched in India with M1 chipset: Check prices, availability

News

Apple iPad Air 2022 launched in India with M1 chipset: Check prices, availability
RBI launches new payment method that won't need internet connection

How To

RBI launches new payment method that won't need internet connection
DD India can now be watched in US, UK, Australia, Middle East, Europe and more

Entertainment

DD India can now be watched in US, UK, Australia, Middle East, Europe and more
MG ZS EV 2022 launch: Price, features, availability, riding range, other details

Electric Vehicle

MG ZS EV 2022 launch: Price, features, availability, riding range, other details

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX में शुरू हुआ होली का जश्न, आज से रोज मिलेंगी फ्री गन स्किन

OnePlus 10 Pro भारत में इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 32MP का सेल्फी कैमरा

Twitter में आएगा Creators Dashboard टूल, अब यूजर्स ऐसे रख पाएंगे अपनी कमाई का हिसाब

रूस खुद को ग्लोबल इंटरनेट से कर रहा अलग? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

1.55 इंच HD डिस्प्ले के साथ Redmi Watch 2 Lite लॉन्च, कीमत 5,000 से कम

Latest Videos

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Features

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video
Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video

News

Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video
Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video

News

Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video
WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details
Mobiles
OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details
Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how

Apps

Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how
Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, specifications

News

Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, specifications
Oben Electric to launch new high-performance electric motorcycle Oben Rorr

Electric Vehicle

Oben Electric to launch new high-performance electric motorcycle Oben Rorr
Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far

News

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers