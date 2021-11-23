comscore OnePlus 10 Pro could miss out on this crucial feature and leave consumers disappointed
News

OnePlus 10 Pro could miss out on this crucial feature and leave consumers disappointed

Mobiles

Some reports suggest that the India launch of the OnePlus 10 could happen around April or March. No specific launch timeline has been revealed yet, but some more fresh details have surfaced online.

OnePlus 10 Pro

(Image: OnLeaks, Zouton)

OnePlus 10 rumours are making rounds on the internet for a long time now. Leaks and rumours circulating on the internet suggest that the OnePlus 10 series will launch in China first followed by the global market including India. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here

New details of OnePlus 10 Pro

New details of OnePlus 10 Pro

A new report coming from a reputed Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro will not include a periscope zoom camera. The tipster further states that the camera sensor used inside the OnePlus 10 Pro will not be of a high resolution. In that case, the hybrid zoom feature will fail to impress consumers. Also Read - OnePlus 10 series launch date, key specifications leaked

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is said to bring a fresh design language with the upcoming OnePlus 10 series. As per renders that leaked last week, the OnePlus 10 smartphones will include a massive square-shaped camera module with triple rear camera sensors paired with LED flash. On the front, the phone is tipped to include a punch-hole design on the top-left side.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications leaked

Ahead of the launch, several specification details have been leaked online. As per these leaks, the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro flagship smartphone will come packed with a triple rear camera sensor and single front shooter. The rear camera will come with Hasselblad branding, just as the predecessor.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to come packed with a 6.7-inch display, a 20:9 aspect ratio. a 120 Hz screen refresh rate, an alert slider and a power button on the right edge, a volume rocker on the left, a USB Type-C port at the bottom, and much more.

The upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone is also tipped to include a 5000mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging support, up to 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM and more.

  Published Date: November 23, 2021 9:16 AM IST

Best Sellers