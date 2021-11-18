The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is working on a new flagship phone series dubbed the OnePlus 10 series. Under the lineup, the phone manufacturer is likely to release two models, namely – the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus 10 series launch date, key specifications leaked

A lot has already been revealed about the upcoming OnePlus 10 series, thanks to innumerable rumours and leaks circulating the internet. One of the latest reports suggested that the OnePlus 10 series will release in February 2022, which is just around the time when Samsung will release its Galaxy S22 series of smartphones. Also Read - OnePlus rolling out Android November security patch update: When will your phone get it

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch delayed?

Now, as per the latest tweet from reliable leaker Max Jambor, the OnePlus 10 series could release in China first. The global launch will take some time. Jambor suggests that the global launch of the OnePlus 10 smartphones will happen around March or April 2022, and definitely not before that. The exact launch date hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

This goes in line with the strategy that the company is following with the OnePlus 9RT. It has been over a month since the smartphone has been released in its home market in China, but there are no words on when it will arrive in the global market including India. Some rumours suggest that the device could go official in India later in November.

This is different for OnePlus since the brand, until now, released its phones in the global market, especially India, on day one. Unfortunately, that’s not being followed now. The company probably is taking cues from its sister brand Oppo, which launches products in China and later followed by the global market. Or, the delay could be related to the ongoing supply chain constraints.

OnePlus 10 Pro expected specifications and design

Ahead of the official launch, renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro leaked online showing the complete design. The phone appears with a triple rear camera setup with a huge rectangular bump and the Hasselblad branding.

As far as specifications are concerned, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone is expected to include a 6.7-inch display, 20:9 aspect ratio. a 120 Hz screen refresh rate, an alert slider and a power button on the right edge, a volume rocker on the left, USB Type-C port at the bottom, and more.

Some of the other features of the smartphone are expected to be a 5,000 mAh battery, support for 125W fast charging, up to 256GB of internal storage and 12GB RAM, and more.