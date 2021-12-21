OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in January: Check specifications, price, features, release date, more

Pete Lau, CEO of the smartphone brand OnePlus, has confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro flagship smartphone will be announced in January. Earlier, he also announced that the company’s next smartphone series devices would come with Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. However, Pete Lau has not revealed the launch date of the upcoming flagship smartphone. It is believed that the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro can be launched under this series. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to support 80W fast charging

Lau has confirmed the launch information via his official Weibo account. Several reports claim that the upcoming smartphones could be unveiled on January 5.

Price

To recall, OnePlus 9 Pro was launched priced at Rs 64,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 69,999 for 12GB+256GB. Even this time, the smartphone manufacturer could launch the upcoming smartphone nearby the OnePlus 9 series price range.

Specifications

Earlier, Popular tipster Max Jambor shared a picture of an invite sent by OnePlus for its January 5 event. According to the invite, the launch event will occur in Las Vegas. Apart from the date and location, nothing else has been mentioned in the invite. There are rumors that the Chinese smartphone maker may launch the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10 at this event. This is the first time OnePlus is launching a device at CES.

Based on the previous leaks, the phone will get a 6.7-inch QHD + display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could debut with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is yet to be launched with 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. In addition, the company could provide an IP68 rating, a 5,000 mAh battery, which is more than the 4,500 mAh battery present in the OnePlus 9 Pro.

As far as cameras are concerned, the leaks suggest that the OnePlus 10 Pro might be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. In front, a 32-megapixel selfie camera can be given in the phone.