comscore OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in January: Check specifications, price, features, release date, more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus 10 Pro launch date revealed by CEO Pete Lau
News

OnePlus 10 Pro launch date revealed by CEO Pete Lau

Mobiles

Lau has confirmed the launch information via his official Weibo account. Several reports claim that the upcoming smartphones could be unveiled on January 5.

OnePlus 10 Pro

Pete Lau, CEO of the smartphone brand OnePlus, has confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro flagship smartphone will be announced in January. Earlier, he also announced that the company’s next smartphone series devices would come with Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. However, Pete Lau has not revealed the launch date of the upcoming flagship smartphone. It is believed that the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro can be launched under this series. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to support 80W fast charging

Lau has confirmed the launch information via his official Weibo account. Several reports claim that the upcoming smartphones could be unveiled on January 5. Also Read - OnePlus 10 gets a launch date and it is not as far as you think

Price

To recall, OnePlus 9 Pro was launched priced at Rs 64,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 69,999 for 12GB+256GB. Even this time, the smartphone manufacturer could launch the upcoming smartphone nearby the OnePlus 9 series price range. Also Read - OnePlus 10 to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, comfirms company CEO Pete Lau

Specifications

Earlier, Popular tipster Max Jambor shared a picture of an invite sent by OnePlus for its January 5 event. According to the invite, the launch event will occur in Las Vegas. Apart from the date and location, nothing else has been mentioned in the invite. There are rumors that the Chinese smartphone maker may launch the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10 at this event. This is the first time OnePlus is launching a device at CES.

Based on the previous leaks, the phone will get a 6.7-inch QHD + display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could debut with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is yet to be launched with 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. In addition, the company could provide an IP68 rating, a 5,000 mAh battery, which is more than the 4,500 mAh battery present in the OnePlus 9 Pro.

As far as cameras are concerned, the leaks suggest that the OnePlus 10 Pro might be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. In front, a  32-megapixel selfie camera can be given in the phone.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 21, 2021 1:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Weirdest products launched by big tech companies in 2021
Photo Gallery
Weirdest products launched by big tech companies in 2021
Weirdest products launched by big tech companies in 2021

Photo Gallery

Weirdest products launched by big tech companies in 2021

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Excitel: Best broadband plans with high-speed internet and OTT subscriptions

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Excitel: Best broadband plans with high-speed internet and OTT subscriptions

Dubai World Trade Centre to become a crypto zone and regulator for cryptocurrencies: Details here

News

Dubai World Trade Centre to become a crypto zone and regulator for cryptocurrencies: Details here

Apple will no longer let you roll back to iOS 15.1.1 from iOS 15.2

News

Apple will no longer let you roll back to iOS 15.1.1 from iOS 15.2

This wacky puzzle game is creating ripples on the internet: Here's why

Gaming

This wacky puzzle game is creating ripples on the internet: Here's why

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Excitel: Best broadband plans with high-speed internet and OTT subscriptions

Dubai World Trade Centre to become a crypto zone and regulator for cryptocurrencies: Details here

Apple will no longer let you roll back to iOS 15.1.1 from iOS 15.2

This wacky puzzle game is creating ripples on the internet: Here's why

OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in January: Check specifications, price, features, release date, more

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in January: Check specifications, price, features, release date, more

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in January: Check specifications, price, features, release date, more
OnePlus 10 Pro display, camera and more details tipped

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro display, camera and more details tipped
OnePlus 10 gets a launch date and it is not as far as you think

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 gets a launch date and it is not as far as you think
OnePlus 10 confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm chipset

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm chipset
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 confirmed for OnePlus 10 series phones, launch expected early next year

Mobiles

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 confirmed for OnePlus 10 series phones, launch expected early next year

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire New Age में ऐसे मिलेंगे लेजेंडरी इमोट्स और स्किन, जानिए पूरी डिटेल

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter: 35,00,000 रुपये वाले लीग में कैसे करें पार्टिशिपेट, जानें सभी नियम और खास बातें

Free Fire में Bermuda मैप के ये टॉप 5 लैंडिंग स्पॉट हैं लूट के लिए बेस्ट

BSNL के लॉन्ग टर्म प्लान्स, जिनमें 365 दिन की वैलिडिटी समेत मिलेगा डेटा और दूसरे बेनेफिट्स

Huawei P50 Pocket: 23 दिसंबर को लॉन्च होगा कंपनी का पहला फ्लिप फोन, लीक हुए कुछ खास स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message
Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India

Features

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts
Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Excitel: Best broadband plans with high-speed internet and OTT subscriptions
Telecom
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Excitel: Best broadband plans with high-speed internet and OTT subscriptions
Dubai World Trade Centre to become a crypto zone and regulator for cryptocurrencies: Details here

News

Dubai World Trade Centre to become a crypto zone and regulator for cryptocurrencies: Details here
Apple will no longer let you roll back to iOS 15.1.1 from iOS 15.2

News

Apple will no longer let you roll back to iOS 15.1.1 from iOS 15.2
This wacky puzzle game is creating ripples on the internet: Here's why

Gaming

This wacky puzzle game is creating ripples on the internet: Here's why
OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in January: Check specifications, price, features, release date, more

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in January: Check specifications, price, features, release date, more

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers