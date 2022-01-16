comscore OnePlus 10 Pro launch imminent, phone spotted on certification website
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus 10 Pro India launch imminent? Phone spotted on certification site
News

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch imminent? Phone spotted on certification site

Mobiles

The two sightings of OnePlus 10 Pro have increased the chances of an official announcement from the OnePlus India brand

oneplus-10-pro-5g

OnePlus 10 Pro (Representational Image)

OnePlus 10 Pro may soon launch in India. The gap between the India and China launch for the OnePlus 9RT may be more than what we expected. But, the OnePlus 10 Pro launch may not be that far off. At least if this new report is to be believed. OnePlus 10 Pro has been spotted by a popular tipster on what looks like the official Indian website. Apart from that, the device has also been spotted on a certification website, hinting that the Chinese brand is gearing up for a launch. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day Sale: From iPhone, OnePlus to Tecno, Samsung, check top smartphone deals

The OnePlus 10 Pro was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma (aka @stufflistings). He shared two different screenshots for making his case. The first screenshot seems to be taken from the company’s official support website. The second screenshot might be taken from a certification website that has the OnePlus logo description and the model number NE2211. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT 5G quick look: Another beautiful flagship by OnePlus

Both sightings have increased the chances of an official announcement from the OnePlus India brand. The company has kept mum about the device in India but we can rest assured that India will be one of the first countries after China to get the new OnePlus 10 Pro. Also Read - Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here’s the reason why

OnePlus recently announced the OnePlus 9RT which was launched in China last year. The device comes with a last year’s flagship processor from Qualcomm: Snapdragon 888 5G. Simlartly, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE has been late to the flagship party by launching its device in the first half of January.

What to expect from OnePlus 10 Pro

The device will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO2 AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR10+.

In terms of camera, the phone gets a triple-lens setup. A primary lens is a 48MP unit paired with a 50MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. The front-facing camera is a 32MP sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 16, 2022 10:43 AM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro
Android 12
Octa Core
48 MP+8 MP+50 MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch imminent? Phone spotted on websites
Mobiles
OnePlus 10 Pro India launch imminent? Phone spotted on websites
EV owners take notice! Govt releases notification for at-home electric vehicle chargers

Electric Vehicle

EV owners take notice! Govt releases notification for at-home electric vehicle chargers

New BGMI update 1.8 creating issues for players: Check details

Gaming

New BGMI update 1.8 creating issues for players: Check details

How to share WhatsApp Status updates to other apps

How To

How to share WhatsApp Status updates to other apps

Elon Musk and Tesla invited by Telangana minister to set shop in state

Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk and Tesla invited by Telangana minister to set shop in state

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch imminent? Phone spotted on websites

EV owners take notice! Govt releases notification for at-home electric vehicle chargers

New BGMI update 1.8 creating issues for players: Check details

How to share WhatsApp Status updates to other apps

Elon Musk and Tesla invited by Telangana minister to set shop in state

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch imminent? Phone spotted on websites

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch imminent? Phone spotted on websites
Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Mobiles

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT
Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

Opinions

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why
OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India
OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 to launch today: How to watch it live

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 to launch today: How to watch it live

हिंदी समाचार

Sony PlayStation 5 प्री-आर्डर की तारीख आई सामने: जानें कैसे करना है बुक

Free Fire OB32 Update: इवेंट कैलेंडर और रिवॉर्ड्स हुए लीक, जानें क्या-क्या मिलेगा फ्री

iPhone SE 3 के रेंडर्स हुए लीक, डिजाइन और कई स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का चला पता

PUBG: New State में शुरू हुआ BR: Extreme मोड, गेम को रोमांचक बनाने का है पूरा मसाला

Free Fire में 2022 तक उपलब्ध लेटेस्ट Emotes की लिस्ट, जो गेमर्स को दिला सकते हैं धमाकेदार जीत

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch imminent? Phone spotted on websites
Mobiles
OnePlus 10 Pro India launch imminent? Phone spotted on websites
EV owners take notice! Govt releases notification for at-home electric vehicle chargers

Electric Vehicle

EV owners take notice! Govt releases notification for at-home electric vehicle chargers
New BGMI update 1.8 creating issues for players: Check details

Gaming

New BGMI update 1.8 creating issues for players: Check details
How to share WhatsApp Status updates to other apps

How To

How to share WhatsApp Status updates to other apps
Elon Musk and Tesla invited by Telangana minister to set shop in state

Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk and Tesla invited by Telangana minister to set shop in state

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers