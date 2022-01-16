OnePlus 10 Pro may soon launch in India. The gap between the India and China launch for the OnePlus 9RT may be more than what we expected. But, the OnePlus 10 Pro launch may not be that far off. At least if this new report is to be believed. OnePlus 10 Pro has been spotted by a popular tipster on what looks like the official Indian website. Apart from that, the device has also been spotted on a certification website, hinting that the Chinese brand is gearing up for a launch. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day Sale: From iPhone, OnePlus to Tecno, Samsung, check top smartphone deals

The OnePlus 10 Pro was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma (aka @stufflistings). He shared two different screenshots for making his case. The first screenshot seems to be taken from the company’s official support website. The second screenshot might be taken from a certification website that has the OnePlus logo description and the model number NE2211. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT 5G quick look: Another beautiful flagship by OnePlus

Both sightings have increased the chances of an official announcement from the OnePlus India brand. The company has kept mum about the device in India but we can rest assured that India will be one of the first countries after China to get the new OnePlus 10 Pro. Also Read - Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here’s the reason why

OnePlus recently announced the OnePlus 9RT which was launched in China last year. The device comes with a last year’s flagship processor from Qualcomm: Snapdragon 888 5G. Simlartly, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE has been late to the flagship party by launching its device in the first half of January.

What to expect from OnePlus 10 Pro

The device will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO2 AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR10+.

In terms of camera, the phone gets a triple-lens setup. A primary lens is a 48MP unit paired with a 50MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. The front-facing camera is a 32MP sensor.