OnePlus 10 Pro likely to launch next week: Specs, features, price, everything we know so far
OnePlus 10 Pro likely to launch next week: Specs, features, price, everything we know so far

OnePlus 10 Pro likely to launch on January 11, the new flagship is tipped to get 80W charging support, 48MP Hasselblad branded triple camera.

OnePlus 10 Pro is confirmed to launch this month, although CEO Pete Lau kept the launch date under the lid. But rumour mill is out with a launch date and it is likely happening next week. Also Read - Smartphones confirmed to launch in January 2022: OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 series, and more

As per posters spotted by GizmoChina, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be unveiled in January 11. The posters also reveal the phone housing Hasselblad branded quad camera and curved edge body. As per the report, the company is said to have opened reservations for the phone on platforms in China including JD.com with the pre-sales tipped to commence on January 4. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come with support for up to 80W fast charging

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications (what’s rumoured, what’s confirmed)

OnePlus 10 Pro is confirmed to house the fresh silicon from Qualcomm- Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The handset will likely offer 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The upcoming OnePlus flagship will sport a 6.7-inch QuadHD+ AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus cited the device to get LTPO 2.0 technology. Also Read - CES 2022: Mercedes, OnePlus scrap Las Vegas plans amid rising Covid cases

As for the design, the new OnePlus 10 Pro might have a curved display like the previous iteration with a punch-hole cutout on the top left corner. As per the teasers, the phone might get a big camera with Hassebland branding inscribed on one side.

In terms of photography, the OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to get a triple rear camera system housing a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom support. For selfies, the punch-hole cutout might accommodate a 32-megapixel camera. The phone will likely run OxygenOS based Android 12, although we might see bits and pieces of Oppo’s software as well.

As for backup, the phone is rumoured to ship with a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support, and 50W wireless charging support. The device is said to get an in-display fingerprint reader, and IP68 rated water and dust resistance as well. Lastly, teasers reveal the phone to arrive in at least two colour options- Green, and Black.

  Published Date: January 3, 2022 10:39 AM IST

