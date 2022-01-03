comscore OnePlus 10 Pro launching this month: Launch date, specs, price, and other details you need to know
OnePlus 10 Pro launching this month: Launch date, specs, price, and other details you need to know

From the launch date, specifications, price and all other details about the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. Take a detailed look.

OnePlus has been working on the OnePlus 10 series for the past several months now. Under the smartphone series, the company is expected to launch two models – the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro likely to launch next week: Specs, features, price, everything we know so far

Ahead of the release, a lot has been revealed about the Pro model. So, here let’s take a look at everything that rumours and leaks have revealed about the OnePlus 10 Pro so far. From the launch date, specifications, price, and all other details. Also Read - Smartphones confirmed to launch in January 2022: OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 series, and more

OnePlus 10 Pro launch date

The company is officially expected to reveal the launch date of the OnePlus 10 series in China tomorrow on January 4. However, if we go by rumours and leaks, both the phones are likely to release on January 11. It should be noted that the company will launch the phones in China first and later followed by the global market including India. Currently, the latest rumours suggest that India will get the OnePlus 9RT next, which was released in China nearly 3 months back. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come with support for up to 80W fast charging

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

Rumours and leaks circulating on the internet have revealed almost all the crucial details about the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. Let’s take a look at the leaked specifications:

-The OnePlus 10 Pro comes packed with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The phone is expected to offer a refresh rate of 120Hz.

-It is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

-Some rumours suggest that the smartphone will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

-On the camera front, the OnePlus 10 Pro will come packed with a 48-megapixel primary camera bundled with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, the phone is likely to include a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

-Some of the other features are likely to include dual nano SIMs, USB Type-C audio, Dual Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, a fingerprint sensor, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

-OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be the first smartphone to come with a unified operating system based on Android 12.

OnePlus 10 Pro price

While the company hasn’t revealed the pricing details yet, but it is likely that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be priced somewhere around Rs 60,000. This is also the first OnePlus smartphone to include the latest Snapdragon flagship processor. With the device, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will take on the likes of the Xiaomi 12 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Currently, there are no details around the India launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro yet.

