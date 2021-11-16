OnePlus 10 Pro leaked renders show a detailed look at the upcoming smartphone

OnePlus is currently hard at work developing its next-gen flagship smartphone series. While there is still some time in the launch, leaked renders of the upcoming OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro have started showing up online. OnLeaks and Zouton have posted new OnePlus 10 Pro renders. Apart from the renders, tipster Yogesh Brar via 91Mobiles has revealed that OnePlus has begun privately testing the OnePlus 10 series in Europe and China. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 PacMan Edition in pics: Cosmetic tweaks, same old hardware

The renders shared by OnLeaks and Zouton showcase the complete design of the smartphone. The images showcase a triple rear camera setup housed in a big rectangular module with Hasselblad branding etched in the corner. The OnePlus logo is located at the centre of the back panel.

According to the renders, the OnePlus 10 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display will feature a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera at the top left corner. The right edge will consist of the power button along with the alert slider and the left edge will sport the volume rockers. The renders show a USB Type-C port at the bottom but the SIM tray and speaker grille are missing.

The device will be made available in Black, Light Blue, and White colour options. The device is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging. It is being said that the device will measure 163.0×73.8×8.5mm with its thickness increasing to 10.3mm.

OnePlus 10 Pro is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm‘s next-generation SoC, now rumoured to be called the Snapdragon 8 Gen1.