OnePlus 10 Pro key detail confirmed ahead of official launch in January

OnePlus 10 Pro, the next flagship from the Chinese OEM is set to launch in China in January. With only a few weeks left for the year, OnePlus seems to be back with its hype business. The company's CEO recently teased the display specs of its next premium iteration.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau taking on Weibo confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature an LTPO 2.0 panel. This means that the new flagship will get an upgrade panel to what we saw on the OnePlus 9 Pro. The company claims that with the new LTPO panel, the all-new OnePlus 10 Pro will be able to provide a smoother experience over its predecessor. For those unaware, an LTPO or low low-temperature polycrystalline oxide display allows smartphones to dynamically change refresh rates from a high refresh rate to an extremely low refresh rate. This helps in maintaining a smooth transition and enhance the phone's battery life. An LTPO display could change the refresh rate from 120Hz to as low as 1Hz depending on the content played on the screen.

OnePlus 10 Pro specs (expected)

While the OEM has revealed the display details, it didn't provide a tentative launch date yet. However, rumour mill has been releasing key insights about the next-gen OnePlus phone. Previously leaks tipped off the phone to get a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to equip the fresh silicon Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and offer up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device could also have IP68-rated water and dust resistance. Recent concept renders pointed towards a curved display, rounded edges, and large camera module like the OnePlus 9 Pro.

As for the camera, the OnePlus 10 Pro is rumoured to ship with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel lens. Upfront, it may embed a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone could pack a 5,000mAh battery and arrive in Black, Green, Purple, and Silver colour options.