OnePlus earlier this year launched the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone in China. The phone comes with some stellar specifications, which includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 50MP rear camera, a 120Hz display and wireless charging technology to name a few. While the phone is a powerhouse, the same cannot be said about its durability.

YouTuber Zack Nelson and creator of the JerryRigEverything channel, put the newly launched OnePlus 10 Pro through his durability test. Normally, you would expect a flagship smartphone from a company like OnePlus to hold its ground but that's not what happened in case of the OnePlus 10 Pro. When the YouTuber tried to bend the phone with the display side up, the back glass (along with some internal components of the phone) cracked. The crack lines appear under the rear camera module of the phone suggesting that the phone is structurally weak in that area. Interestingly, the phone still functions perfectly. You can see Nelson using the display and even turning on the flash of the rear camera module.

When he turned the OnePlus 10 Pro, the other side, that is, to bend it the other way round (with the back glass turned downwards), the phone snapped in half. If you don't want to see the entire video but only the part where the phone cracks up, you can start the video at 6:57 minutes.

Weirdly, the flash light of the OnePlus 10 Pro can be seen working even after the phone breaks in two parts and internal components of the phone start to show, which indicates that the phone snapped right above the battery. “The OnePlus 10 Pro does not survive the JerryRigEverything durability test. It snaps in half… quite catastrophically,” the YouTuber wrote in the description of the video.

That said, Nelson does push the OnePlus 10 Pro to its limits, which is unlikely to happen in everyday usage, unless of course you are subjecting it to your own durability test. However, the test does show that the phone is susceptible to damages when pushed too far.