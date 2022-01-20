OnePlus has recently launched its OnePlus 10 Pro in China. The smartphone is expected to debut in the global market soon. It was earlier reported that the smartphone has already entered manufacturing in India. A tipster has now hinted that the smartphone might launch as soon as next month in India.

Additionally, tipster Yogesh Brar has also suggested that the company might launch OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus Nord N20 in March and April respectively in Europe. He further reveals that OnePlus is not just focussing on smartphones right now, it will also launch new smart TVs, neckbands with active noise cancellation, TWS earbuds and more later this year.

In continuation to yesterday’s tweet, here a timeline on upcoming OnePlus products Feb – Nord CE 2 (India)

Nord N20 (Europe) March – OnePlus 10 Pro (Global) April – Android 12 rollout with Unified OS. New smart TVs, neckband (ANC), new buds are inbetween the above products. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 18, 2022

For the unversed, OnePlus teamed up with Oppo last year to launch a new unified operating system. The Android 12 based version of the unified OS will be rolled out in April this year, reported Brar.

As per a previous tweet by the tipster, OnePlus is likely to host “virtually one launch event per month” starting from January. The company has already launched OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 in India this month, backing the tipster’s claims.

An earlier report by 91Mobiles hinted that OnePlus Nord CE 2 has passed the testing phase in India and is expected to debut in India in February. The smartphone was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website hinting that it will debut in India soon. It appeared with model number IV2201 and Ivan codename. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, and a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup.