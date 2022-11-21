comscore OnePlus 10 Pro price in India cut ahead of OnePlus 11 launch
OnePlus 10 Pro price in India cut ahead of OnePlus 11 launch

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 66,999, but it is now selling at a big discount.

  • OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is currently selling at a discounted price.
  • The new price is appearing on the OnePlus India website.
  • The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 66,999.
OnePlus 10 Pro is now available with a discount. As OnePlus last week confirmed that it would soon launch its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 11, it has slashed the price of the current flagship OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. The new prices of both OnePlus 10 Pro variants now include a discount of Rs 5,000, appearing on both the OnePlus India website and online shopping platforms. Also Read - OnePlus sale: Best deals on OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T 5G and more

OnePlus 10 Pro new price

The OnePlus 10 Pro now costs Rs 61,999 for the base storage variant, as opposed to its previous price of Rs 66,999, and Rs 66,999 for the higher variant, contrary to its earlier price of Rs 71,999. The discount is available without conditions, meaning you are not required to use a card or some coupon to get the discount. However, you have some offers over and above this discount. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro gets stable Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update

On the OnePlus India website, you have the option to pay for the phone through no-cost EMIs and get discounts on the purchase of OnePlus Buds Z2 and Buds Pro. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G launch in India today: Event details, specs, and price we know

On Amazon, the OnePlus 10 Pro is available with 5 percent unlimited cashback on using a particular credit card. There is also an exchange offer on the phone, giving customers a discount of up to Rs 25,000.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch QHD+ OLED display with the LTPO 2.0 panel that supports a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the OnePlus 10 Pro gets Hasselblad triple cameras, including a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The camera software brings the Hasselblad Master Style, which allows users to choose between three presets for the camera system. The phone runs Android 12-based  OxygenOS.

On the battery front, OnePlus has bumped up the capacity of this smartphone. The 10 Pro now has a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The phone supports reverse wireless charging as well.

  • Published Date: November 21, 2022 9:19 AM IST
