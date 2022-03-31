OnePlus 10 Pro, the latest flagship that was initially introduced in the home turf has finally made its way to the global market including India. Much like the Chinese variant, the global version carries similar aspects except for a few tweaks. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

Here are the details of the OnePlus 10 Pro price in India, specifications, and availability. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro review: A balancing act

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India, availability

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India is set at Rs 66,999 for the 8GB variant. While the 12GB/256B storage model is priced at Rs 71,999. The open sale for the new flagship kicks in starting April 5 via Amazon and OnePlus official website. Also Read - OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver Edition launched in India: Check price, features

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications, features

OnePlus has changed the design language of its new flagship smartphone. The phone features a sleek body with curved edges and a wide camera island that houses the triple camera setup. The flagship retains the signature OnePlus alert slider that comfortably rests on the right edge of the frame.

As for the core specs, the OnePlus 10 Pro gets a 6.67-inch QHD+ OLED panel with the LTPO 2.0 panel with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Underneath the hood rests a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset along with up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the phone gets a Hasselblad-backed triple camera array headlined by a 48-megapixel main camera. The primary sensor is assisted by a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The camera software brings on deck Hasselblad Master Style that allows users to choose between three presets for the camera system. The phone runs OxygenOS based Android 12 OS.

On the battery front, OnePlus has bumped up the capacity on its new flagship smartphone. The 10 Pro now bags a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The phone gets reverse wireless charging as well. The phone will be available in Volcanic Black, and Emerald Forest colour shades.