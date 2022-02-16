OnePlus is all set to launch a few products, including OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India tomorrow (February 17). A new report has suggested that next month, OnePlus will launch its flagship phone OnePlus 10 Pro in India. For the unversed, the OnePlus 10 Pro debuted in China last year. Now, tipster Yogesh Brar has learned that the smartphone will launch in India sometime in mid-March, reported 91Mobiles. According to him, the launch date can be March 15 or 16. Notably, this year, Holi will fall on March 16. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Ultra design leaked in a patent image

Additionally, the tipster suggests that the smartphone will go on sale via Amazon during its Holi sale, which will take place around the third week of March. Earlier reports also hinted that the smartphone will go on sale in India during spring. Also Read - This is when you will be able to buy the OnePlus 10 Pro in India

OnePlus 10 Pro expected specifications

Rumours also suggest that the Indian version of the OnePlus 10 Pro will be similar to the global variant. This indicates that the smartphone will come with power-packed specifications such as a flagship Snapdragon processor, display with a higher refresh rate, AMOLED panel, and much more. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones with superfast charging support expected to launch in India soon

As far as specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes packed with a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with support for variable refresh rates (1Hz to 120Hz). The phone offers a screen resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels, a 20.1:9 aspect ratio, a 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and outer protection of Gorilla Glass Victus.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 12 OS with ColorOS 12.1 custom interface on top in China. In India, it will come with OxygenOS based on Android 12. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W AirVOOC fast wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

In terms of camera specifications, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes packed with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor coupled with a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS. For selfies and videos, the OnePlus phone includes On the front side, it includes a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies and video calls. The camera is tuned by Hasselblad with features like Hasselblad Natural Color Optimization 2.0.