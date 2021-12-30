OnePlus is expected to launch its OnePlus 10 series that includes OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro in China as soon as next year. Notably, there is still no word on the OnePlus 10 series India launch. Ahead of the launch, the flagship model OnePlus 10 Pro has surfaced on the 3C certification website. It was first spotted by MySmartPrice. Also Read - OnePlus 10 launch date to be announced next week but Indians should not get excited

As per the listing on the certification website, the upcoming phone will come with support charging speeds of up to 80W. The smartphone was spotted with model number NE2210 on the 3C certification website. Previous reports suggest that the OnePlus 10 Pro will house a 5,000 mAh battery that will support 50W wireless charging. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro key detail confirmed ahead of official launch in January

OnePlus 10 Pro expected specifications

As per the previous reports, the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to feature a 6.7-inch curved QHD+ AMOLED display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch hole camera on the top. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It might offer up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It might run on Android 12 based OxygenOS out of the box. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro launch date revealed by CEO Pete Lau

In terms of camera, the report suggests that the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Hasselblad-branded primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens that allows 3X optical zoom. For selfies, the smartphone is likely to come with a 32-megapixel front camera.

OnePlus 10 series India launch

Some reports suggest that the OnePlus 10 series may not hit the Indian market just yet. While the official reason hasn’t been revealed yet, it is possible that the global chip shortage is the reason behind the launch delay. It is likely that the smartphone will be unveiled in India around March and April next week.

Over the last few years, India has been one of the key markets for the brand but since the merger with Oppo, the company has changed its strategy.

OnePlus always hosted a global launch event in India but since the OnePlus 9RT that has changed. In fact, it has been nearly three months since the OnePlus 9RT launched in China, there are still no words on its release timeline in India.