The OnePlus 10 series has been in news for a while now and is expected to launch in Q1 2022. Now, a reliable Chinese leakster has revealed a few key details of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. The smartphone is expected to look a lot like its predecessor OnePlus 9 Pro in terms of design. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch timeline has been leaked and it is earlier than we expected

The tipster further reveals that the smartphone will feature a better front camera. In terms of battery, there are chances that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with support for 80W wired charging. Also Read - OnePlus set to become Oppo’s sub-brand soon?

As for the display, the smartphone might feature a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display that comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This display is also likely to feature a punch hole selfie camera in the top left corner. The tipster suggests that OnePlus 10 Pro might come with a 32-megapixel front camera. It is expected to sport a triple camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera that supports 3X optical zoom. Also Read - OnePlus pulls Android 12 update on OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro: Here’s why

The tipster hints that the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to come with support for 50W wireless charging. Reportedly, Oppo and OnePlus are sharing their R&D and manufacturing resources to bring 80W wired charging. Notably, Oppo is planning to introduce 80W wired charging for its Oppo Find X4 Pro model.

It is expected that the OnePlus 10 series will run on the ColorOS 12 based on the latest Android 12.

The upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone is also tipped to include a 5000mAh battery, up to 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM and more.

For the unversed, a report has now suggested that OnePlus might launch the new Nord device as early as the first quarter of 2022. The OnePlus device codenamed Ivan is expected to be launched in Q1 2022, according to a report by 91Mobiles. The smartphone might feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The refresh rate of the device is expected to be limited to 90Hz.

In terms of performance, the device might feature the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. In terms of RAM and storage options, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G might get the combination of 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.