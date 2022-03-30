OnePlus 10 Pro coming to India on March 31: Here s everything we know so far

Handset maker OnePlus is unveiling the OnePlus 10 Pro in the global and Indian market on March 31. Ahead of the official launch, a tipster has leaked information related to the price of the phone and the first sale date. OnePlus has posted a teaser revealing the features of the handset. Also Read - IPL 2022: Twitter is testing an India-only cricket tab for Android users

The company has announced the launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India through a tweet that reads, “You already know the specs and what can be expected?” This shows that the Indian versions might come with a similar one that was launched in China. OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in China in January this year. Also Read - Apple will no longer repair iPhones marked as missing, stolen

The launch event will be held at 7:30 PM (2 PM GMT/10 PM EDT) on March 31. Also Read - OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G prices slashed in India ahead of OnePlus 10 Pro launch on March 31

Price

Tipster Abhishek Yadav revealed the price details of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. According to the tipster, the base variant of this upcoming OnePlus Smartphone will cost Rs 66,999, while the top variant will cost Rs 71,999.

The price of 128 GB storage with 8 GB RAM of the OnePlus 10 Pro is 4,699 Chinese Yuan (around Rs 54,500). The price of 256 GB storage with 8 GB RAM is 4,999 yuan (around Rs 58,000) and the price of 256 GB storage with 12 GB RAM is 5,299 yuan (around Rs 61,500).

Specifications

Talking about the specifications, the OnePlus 10 Pro will run on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1. It sports a 6.7-inch QHD + (1440×3216 pixels) curved LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with refresh rate between 120Hz. The phone will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which can be offered with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As far as camera features are concerned, it has a triple rear camera setup, housing a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with f / 1.8 aperture lens, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with f / 2.2 aperture lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter for ultra-wide photography. There is also a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor for a selfie in the phone.

For connectivity, the OnePlus 10 Pro has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The in-display fingerprint sensor will be available on the phone. It houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charging. The speaker also supports Dolby Atmos.