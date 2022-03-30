comscore OnePlus 10 Pro coming to India on March 31: Here’s everything we know so far
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in India on March 31: Here’s what to expect
News

OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in India on March 31: Here’s what to expect

Mobiles

Talking about the specifications, the OnePlus 10 Pro will run on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1. It sports a 6.7-inch QHD + (1440x3216 pixels) curved LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with refresh rate between 120Hz. The phone will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

oneplus_10_pro_white

Handset maker OnePlus is unveiling the OnePlus 10 Pro in the global and Indian market on March 31. Ahead of the official launch, a tipster has leaked information related to the price of the phone and the first sale date. OnePlus has posted a teaser revealing the features of the handset. Also Read - IPL 2022: Twitter is testing an India-only cricket tab for Android users

The company has announced the launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India through a tweet that reads, “You already know the specs and what can be expected?” This shows that the Indian versions might come with a similar one that was launched in China. OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in China in January this year. Also Read - Apple will no longer repair iPhones marked as missing, stolen

The launch event will be held at 7:30 PM (2 PM GMT/10 PM EDT) on March 31. Also Read - OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G prices slashed in India ahead of OnePlus 10 Pro launch on March 31

OnePlus 10 Pro

Price

Tipster Abhishek Yadav revealed the price details of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. According to the tipster, the base variant of this upcoming OnePlus Smartphone will cost Rs 66,999, while the top variant will cost Rs 71,999.

The price of 128 GB storage with 8 GB RAM of the OnePlus 10 Pro is 4,699 Chinese Yuan (around Rs 54,500). The price of 256 GB storage with 8 GB RAM is 4,999 yuan (around Rs 58,000) and the price of 256 GB storage with 12 GB RAM is 5,299 yuan (around Rs 61,500).

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch, OnePlus 10 Pro India launch March 31, OnePlus 10 Pro features, OnePlus 10 Pro specifications, OnePlus 10 Pro camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, OnePlus

Specifications

Talking about the specifications, the OnePlus 10 Pro will run on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1. It sports a 6.7-inch QHD + (1440×3216 pixels) curved LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with refresh rate between 120Hz. The phone will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which can be offered with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As far as camera features are concerned, it has a triple rear camera setup, housing a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with f / 1.8 aperture lens, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with f / 2.2 aperture lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter for ultra-wide photography. There is also a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor for a selfie in the phone.

OnePlus 10 Pro

For connectivity, the OnePlus 10 Pro has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The in-display fingerprint sensor will be available on the phone. It houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charging. The speaker also supports Dolby Atmos.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 30, 2022 10:30 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 10 Pro coming to India on March 31: Here s everything we know so far
Mobiles
OnePlus 10 Pro coming to India on March 31: Here s everything we know so far
IPL 2022: Twitter to roll out a cricket dedicated tab for users in India

Apps

IPL 2022: Twitter to roll out a cricket dedicated tab for users in India

Apple will no longer repair iPhones marked as missing, stolen

Mobiles

Apple will no longer repair iPhones marked as missing, stolen

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, OnePlus 9 5G prices slashed in India: Check new pricing

Deals

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, OnePlus 9 5G prices slashed in India: Check new pricing

Redmi 10A launched with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6.53-inch display: Check out price, specs, features

Mobiles

Redmi 10A launched with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6.53-inch display: Check out price, specs, features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 10 Pro coming to India on March 31: Here s everything we know so far

Redmi 10A launched with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6.53-inch display: Check out price, specs, features

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Twitter पर चढ़ा IPL 2022 का 'फीवर', टेस्ट कर रहा डेडिकेटेड क्रिकेट टैब

Facebook Messenger में जुड़े कमाल के शॉर्टकट, भेज सकेंगे साइलेंट मैसेज, GIFs और...

Okinawa इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर में आग लगने से दो की मौत, सरकार ने दिए जांच के आदेश

Vivo X Fold का ऑफिशियल लुक आया सामने, मिलेगा 8 इंच का डिस्प्ले

Oppo Reno 7 4G फोन 32MP सेल्फी कैमरा और 33W फास्ट चार्जिंग के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform
Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

News

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price
WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

News

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

News

OnePlus 10 Pro coming to India on March 31: Here s everything we know so far
Mobiles
OnePlus 10 Pro coming to India on March 31: Here s everything we know so far
Redmi 10A launched with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6.53-inch display: Check out price, specs, features

Mobiles

Redmi 10A launched with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6.53-inch display: Check out price, specs, features
5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan
Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Features

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers