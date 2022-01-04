comscore OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?
OnePlus 10 Pro unveiled in China, but when will India get it?

OnePlus 10 Pro design officially teased with big camera bump, curved edges, the phone is confirmed to get Qualcomm's premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

OnePlus is yet again applying the usual tactics to create buzz around its new product. The Chinese smartphone company dropped the first official look of the OnePlus 10 Pro and we aren’t surprised to see the design. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT is finally coming to India, launch date official confirmed by the company

The design corroborates previously leaked renders and reveals the phone having a metal frame that curves wrapping around the camera bump. OnePlus has tweaked the design of the OnePlus 10 Pro on the rear side only to make it look less appealing. The huge camera bump seems to be inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The camera comes with Hasselblad branding and is said to deliver a better experience for mobile photography. The redesigned module is housing three cameras with a circular flash and a fourth slot having a ‘P2D 50T’ sensor. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro launching this month: Launch date, specs, price, and other details you need to know

OnePlus showed the new device in Black and Green colourways, both using matte glass and signature Alert Slider on the right edge of the frame. While the handset maker showed the OnePlus 10 Pro’s design in all its glory, it didn’t disclose any detail on the specs and features. But the barrage of leaks in the past and a few teasers from the company have already given a fair idea of what to expect from the new flagship. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro likely to launch next week: Specs, features, price, everything we know so far

OnePlus 10 Pro specs

The upcoming flagship is expected to feature a 6.7-inch QuadHD+ AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has already confirmed its new premium handset will get the flavour of Qualcomm’s freshly baked Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 silicon. OnePlus 10 Pro might come with at least 12GB of RAM, and 256GB native storage. For photography, the triple camera setup might consist of a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom support. The phone could offer a 32-megapixel front shooter for taking selfies and making video calls. The handset will likely have IP68 water and dust resistance and have an in-display fingerprint reader for security. It will run OxygenOS based Android 12 OS.

Reports suggest that the phone might carry a 5,000mAh battery and support super fast 125W charging solution. OnePlus 10 Pro will make its official debut on January 11. However, reports indicate that the handset will be exclusive to China this time and there may not be a timeline for release in India, Europe, and North America.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2022 9:40 AM IST

