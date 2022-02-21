OnePlus 10 Pro White colour variant inspired by Pandas launched: Check details

OnePlus just launched a new colourway of its latest OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone in China. The new OnePlus 10 Pro ‘Fat Dabai’ (translated) is a white and black colour variant, which has been inspired by pandas. The colour variant will be made available in the sole 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option and will go on sale in China starting March 1. Also Read - OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will go on sale today at 12 pm: Check details

OnePlus 10 Pro was already available in two colour options: Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. The device is offered in three RAM/storage options 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage, and 12GB RAM/256GB storage. Key features of the device include a 120Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Also Read - Best Dimensity 900 chipset smartphones to buy in February 2022: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Oppo Reno 7, & more

OnePlus 10 Pro: Price

The new OnePlus 10 Pro Fat Dabai colour option featuring a ceramic white back and a black camera module is priced at Yuan 5,799 (approximately Rs 68,100). Also Read - OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge launched with starting price of Rs 16,499

The new model is currently available for pre-ordering via various online stores across the country, with sales starting on March 1.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, along with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 12.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 50W Wireless fast charging.

The device comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6 support and more.

OnePlus 10 Pro features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an ultra wide angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS support. At the front, the device sports a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor for capturing selfies.