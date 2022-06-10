OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10 Pro flagship smartphone earlier this year with an improved design and upgraded specs sheet. The phone was offered in different configurations for most of the markets, however, in the US, the company only launched the base variant. But that’s about to change as the brand has confirmed another variant’s arrival this month. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T launch timeline revealed for the Indian market

OnePlus 10 Pro new variant’s Launch date, Price

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in the higher 12GB + 256GB variant in the US. The smartphone is currently available in only 8GB + 128GB variant. With the new variant’s arrival, buyers will get more options to choose from. The higher-end variant will also be great for those who want more storage and RAM, basically for heavy phone users. Also Read - OnePlus 8T 5G receives a price cut of Rs 10,000, now available at a starting price of Rs 28,999

OnePlus will release the 12GB + 256GB variant on June 15 in the US. It will cost $969 (Rs. 75,402) and is expected to be available in Volcanic Black and Emeral Forest colors. The base variant will also be available for purchase for $899 (Rs. 69,977). Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G, expected to launch soon, might be the last flagship of the year by OnePlus

Those who buy the higher-end variant in the initial sale that starts on June 15 will get a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds for free.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a new design featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with LTPO 2.0 technology. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution. The display also doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The phone draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. It has a triple camera system at the back with a 48MP main lens, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, it sports a 32MP selfie snapper.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging support in the US. It is worth noting that other markets have a faster 80W fast charging speed. As for wireless charging, it has a 50W wireless charging support.

The phone boots on Android 12 OS out of the box with Oxygen OS on top. The will be upgradable to Android 13 once it’s out for the public.