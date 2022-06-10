comscore OnePlus 10 Pro will get a new higher-end variant on June 15 in the US
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oneplus 10 Pro Will Get A New Variant On June 15 In The Us
News

OnePlus 10 Pro will get a new variant on June 15 in the US

Mobiles

The OnePlus 10 Pro will finally launch in the higher-end variant in the US.

Oneplus-10-Pro-4

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10 Pro flagship smartphone earlier this year with an improved design and upgraded specs sheet. The phone was offered in different configurations for most of the markets, however, in the US, the company only launched the base variant. But that’s about to change as the brand has confirmed another variant’s arrival this month. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T launch timeline revealed for the Indian market

OnePlus 10 Pro new variant’s Launch date, Price

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in the higher 12GB + 256GB variant in the US. The smartphone is currently available in only 8GB + 128GB variant. With the new variant’s arrival, buyers will get more options to choose from. The higher-end variant will also be great for those who want more storage and RAM, basically for heavy phone users. Also Read - OnePlus 8T 5G receives a price cut of Rs 10,000, now available at a starting price of Rs 28,999

OnePlus will release the 12GB + 256GB variant on June 15 in the US. It will cost $969 (Rs. 75,402) and is expected to be available in Volcanic Black and Emeral Forest colors. The base variant will also be available for purchase for $899 (Rs. 69,977). Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G, expected to launch soon, might be the last flagship of the year by OnePlus

Those who buy the higher-end variant in the initial sale that starts on June 15 will get a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds for free.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a new design featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with LTPO 2.0 technology. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution. The display also doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The phone draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. It has a triple camera system at the back with a 48MP main lens, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, it sports a 32MP selfie snapper.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging support in the US. It is worth noting that other markets have a faster 80W fast charging speed. As for wireless charging, it has a 50W wireless charging support.

The phone boots on Android 12 OS out of the box with Oxygen OS on top. The will be upgradable to Android 13 once it’s out for the public.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 10, 2022 12:36 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 10, 2022 1:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 10 Pro will get a new variant on June 15
Mobiles
OnePlus 10 Pro will get a new variant on June 15
How to copy text from an image: A quick guidebook

How To

How to copy text from an image: A quick guidebook

Meta s AR glasses will be for developers only in the first release: Check details

Gaming

Meta s AR glasses will be for developers only in the first release: Check details

Audiobooks are coming to Spotify

Apps

Audiobooks are coming to Spotify

Jio, BP to setup EV charging, battery swapping stations in India

automobile

Jio, BP to setup EV charging, battery swapping stations in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launch: From interiors, engine to features, all that we know

Mahindra Scorpio-N shows-off its off-roading capabilities ahead of launch: Check video

OnePlus 10 Pro will get a new variant on June 15

Meta s AR glasses will be for developers only in the first release: Check details

Audiobooks are coming to Spotify

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

From iOS 16 to Mac Book Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

News

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know
iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone

News

iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone
Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far

News

Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far
Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

Reviews

Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999