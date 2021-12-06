Qualcomm recently launched its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset globally. Several smartphone brands including Xiaomi, Realme and more have announced the name of the smartphones that will come with the new chipset. In the latest news, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has also made it official that the upcoming OnePlus 10 will be powered by this new processor. Also Read - Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 confirmed for OnePlus 10 series phones, launch expected early next year

Lau made this announcement on his official Weibo page, reported PhoneArena. Notably, he did not name the device in his announcement. For the unversed, under the upcoming smartphone series, we can expect three devices – the OnePlus 10, the OnePlus 10 Pro, and the OnePlus 10 Pro. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launching: Expect OnePlus 10, Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12, more to use it

In addition to the OnePlus 10, Realme GT 2 Pro, iQoo 9, Xiaomi 12 series and Moto Edge X30 are also confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro biggest leak ever: All key details we needed to know are now out



OnePlus 10 series specifications

A lot has been revealed about the OnePlus 10 Pro ahead of the official release. Leaks have revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 10 Pro will come packed with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Some of the other features of the phone are likely to be up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, a 5,000mAh battery, fast-charging support, a 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, the upcoming smartphone is tipped to include a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

For the uninitiated, OnePlus in a briefing confirmed that its 2022 flagship likely dubbed as the OnePlus 10 will be the first device from its inventory to feature the new Oppo’s ColorOS and OnePlus’ OxygenOS integrated software.

According to a statement in the company blogpost, “I believe that the unified operating system will keep the DNA of Oxygen OS that many of you love so much, while also giving you an upgraded experience overall. And of course, OnePlus has a unique group of users, therefore we will customize the unified OS specifically for OnePlus devices to make sure it meets your expectations.”