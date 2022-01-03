comscore OnePlus 9RT with Snapdragon 888 SoC to launch in India soon
News

Ahead of OnePlus 10 series launch, company teases OnePlus 9RT India launch

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT is likely to offer up to 12 GB LPDDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. It might run on Android 11 based ColorOS 12.

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus India has teased the launch of the OnePlus 9RT on Twitter. For the unversed, the smartphone has already debuted in the China market back in October. The company has posted a morse code on Twitter with the caption, “Get ready to decode greatness. Coming soon!” When decrypted, the morse code revealed the name “OnePlus 9RT”. In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 9RT is expected to be priced between Rs 45,000- Rs 50,000 in India. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro launch date revealed by CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 9RT launch, OnePlus 9RT India launch Also Read - OnePlus 9RT India launch imminent: Support page spotted on official website

OnePlus 9RT specifications

As per the variant launched in China, OnePlus 9RT features a 6.55-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display that comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 600 Hz touch sampling rate. It offers a 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution and comes with support for HDR10+ and features sRGB and P3 color modes. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and offers up to 12 GB LPDDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The newly-launched OnePlus 9RT runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 12.

As for the camera, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The primary sensor of the OnePlus 9RT is the same as the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus Nord 2. It supports up to 4K video recording and hybrid focus. For selfies, it includes a 16-megapixel punch-hole front camera placed at the top center of the display. The selfie camera also supports electronic image stabilisation.

As for the battery, it is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65T Warp Charge. OnePlus 9RT also comes with dual stereo speakers, along with Dolby Atmos support. The smartphone measures 162.2×74.6×8.29mm and weighs 198.5 grams.

Notably, the company is also expected to launch the OnePlus 10 series that will include the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro.

  • Published Date: January 3, 2022 2:52 PM IST

