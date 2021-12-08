comscore OnePlus 10 series Launch Date confirmed January 5: Check details, specifications, price
OnePlus 10 gets a launch date and it is not as far as you think

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the upcoming smartphones will come packed with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Check launch date, specifications, price and more.

OnePlus 10 Pro

(Image: OnLeaks, Zouton)

OnePlus is currently working on the OnePlus 10 series of smartphones. As far as rumours are concerned, the smartphone series will include at least two phones dubbed – the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro. A lot has been leaked about the OnePlus 10 series so far but for the very first time, we have an official (sort of) confirmation on the launch date. Also Read - Android 12 update is now available for OnePlus 9, 9 Pro users: How to install it

As per the latest report, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will host a physical launch event at CES 2022 in Las Vegas next month. A teaser poster tweeted by tipster Max Jambor states that the next OnePlus launch event is set for January 5. While the poster doesn’t confirm the products to be released, we assume that the company will announce the upcoming flagship series. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 gets a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on Amazon India and OnePlus.in

OnePlus 10 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the upcoming smartphones will come packed with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Meanwhile, several other smartphone manufacturers like Realme, Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, Oppo, among others have confirmed to bring smartphones powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Also Read - Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements

Since OnePlus never launched smartphones or any device at CES earlier, some reports suggest the company could make some concept announcements. To recall, in CES 2020, the company unveiled OnePlus Concept One smartphone.

So, for the time being, there’s not much clarity on what the company could possibly announce at the launch event next month. We must wait for the brand to reveal more details about the same in the days to come.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications (expected)

As far as rumours and leaks are concerned, the OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to come packed with a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a 5,000mAh battery, among others.

In terms of camera features, the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro is said to include triple rear camera sensors consisting of a primary 48-megapixel sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, for selfies and video calls, the smartphone is tipped to include a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

  • Published Date: December 8, 2021 7:00 PM IST

