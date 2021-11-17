The OnePlus 10 series is expected to make its debut soon. It will be the company’s first smartphone series to run on OnePlus’ and Oppo’s unified operating system. The latest renders have revealed a few design details, camera, colour options and more. According to tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) — in collaboration with 91Mobiles, OnePlus is testing the OnePlus 10 series in Europe and China. He further suggested that the smartphone series might release in early next year. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro is coming sooner than you think, alleged renders leak

Also Read - OnePlus, Oppo unified OS to launch in 2022, will debut on OnePlus 10 flagship phone

It is expected that the OnePlus 10 series will compete against Samsung Galaxy S22 series that is slated to launch in February 2022. Also Read - OnePlus 10 leaks started popping up, to be similar to the OnePlus 9

Another tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) along with Zoutons, has revealed in new renders that the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup. The rear camera module will come with a huge rectangular rear camera module that houses a Hasselblad branding. OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come in Black, White and Light Blue colour options.

The renders also revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to feature a 6.7-inch display that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to come with thin bezels and a punch-hole camera in the top left corner. Just like its predecessors, it will also sport an alert slider and a power button on the right edge. It will feature a volume rocker on its left edge. On the bottom edge, it might come with a USB Type-C port.

In terms of battery, OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 125W fast charging. The smartphone might charge fully in just 20 minutes. The renders suggest that the smartphone might measure 163.0×73.8×8.5mm. The thickness will reportedly increase to 10.3mm with the camera module. As for storage, it is likely to come with up to 256 GB internal storage and up to 12 GB RAM.