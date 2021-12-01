comscore OnePlus 10 Series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 confirmed, launch expected early next year
News

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 confirmed for OnePlus 10 series phones, launch expected early next year

Mobiles

OnePlus took to its social media platform to announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphone. The Chinese phone manufacturer didn’t confirm the name of the smartphone, but we assume it to be the OnePlus 10 series since that’s the next flagship from the brand.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm officially announces Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor at the Snapdragon Summit earlier today. Following the announcement, several phone manufacturers announced their phones coming packed with the flagship processor. OnePlus joins these companies and announces that its next device will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Also Read - Qualcomm and Google are partnering to provide a better AI experience on smartphones

The company took to its social media platform to announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphone. The Chinese phone manufacturer didn’t confirm the name of the smartphone, but we assume it to be the OnePlus 10 series since that’s the next flagship from the brand. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 could become first smartphone to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Under the upcoming smartphone series, we can expect three devices – the OnePlus 10, the OnePlus 10 Pro, and the OnePlus 10 Pro. Some rumours and leaks circulating on the internet suggest that the OnePlus 10 Pro is the phone to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. No specific details have been revealed by the company as of yet. Also Read - Qualcomm Tech Summit 2021: Qualcomm updates Snapdragon branding, bets on simplified naming convention

Several phone manufacturers including Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola, Oppo, among others have confirmed to bring a smartphone with the newly released Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Xiaomi claims that it will be the first to bring a phone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, most likely the Xiaomi 12.

OnePlus 10 series specifications

A lot has been revealed about the OnePlus 10 Pro ahead of the official release. Leaks have revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 10 Pro will come packed with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Some of the other features of the phone are likely to be up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, a 5,000mAh battery, fast-charging support, a 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, the upcoming smartphone is tipped to include a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

  Published Date: December 1, 2021 7:49 PM IST

Best Sellers