OnePlus 10 Ultra design leaks in a patent image: Check details

OnePlus 10 Ultra design leaked in a patent image

The company can soon launch a powerful variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro in the market. The name of this new smartphone of the company will be the OnePlus 10 Ultra. In this upcoming smartphone, the company will offer a better camera, faster processor, and better hardware than the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Leaked reports are coming out that the company is preparing to launch the OnePlus 10 Ultra smartphone. Tipster @TechInsiderBlog has shared the patented design of OnePlus’s upcoming OnePlus 10 Ultra smartphone. This image of OnePlus gives information about the rear camera setup. Also Read - This is when you will be able to buy the OnePlus 10 Pro in India

Unlike other patents, there is no guarantee that OnePlus will launch a smartphone with this design. If this happens, then the OnePlus 10 Ultra smartphone can be offered with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. Talking about the launch of the upcoming smartphone, it can be launched in the second half of this year. The company can also present this phone with the improved camera hardware. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones with superfast charging support expected to launch in India soon

The company has not given any official information about this smartphone yet, but it is believed that it can be launched after June this year. According to Tipster Brar, the OnePlus 10 Ultra will be a flagship smartphone and feature Oppo and OnePlus. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro India launch imminent? Phone spotted on certification site

If reports are to be believed, then these smartphones of OnePlus can be offered at the price of 315 to 475 dollars (approx 23000 to 35000). However, their price in the Indian market may be slightly higher.

Digital Chat Station has claimed that these smartphones can be offered with flagship chipsets and flat displays. However, at the moment, information about the chipset is not available. There is speculation that OnePlus will not have features like wireless charging and IP rating in this phone to cut its price.

Last year, OnePlus and Oppo partnered to share technology. As a result of this, we will get to see the Hasselblad camera technology of OnePlus in the upcoming Oppo Find X5. Similarly, OnePlus will use Oppo’s MariSilicon NPU chipset to further improve the photo and video quality of the devices.

  Published Date: February 2, 2022 10:08 AM IST

