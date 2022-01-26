comscore OnePlus 10 Ultra Launching this year? Check full details here
News

OnePlus inspired by Samsung to launch OnePlus 10 Ultra: Find full details

Mobiles

A new report suggests that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is currently working on another model under the series dubbed the OnePlus 10 Ultra.

oneplus-10-pro-5g

OnePlus 10 Pro (Representational Image)

OnePlus 10 series already includes two models – the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro – that the company launched in China earlier this month. Both these models are likely to hit the Indian market sometime around March this year. Also Read - This is when you will be able to buy the OnePlus 10 Pro in India

A new report suggests that the company is currently working on another model under the series dubbed the OnePlus 10 Ultra. Also Read - OnePlus 10R coming soon: Launch date, price in India, specifications and more

OnePlus 10 Ultra details

The information comes from tipster Yogesh Brar who took to Twitter to reveal details related to the OnePlus 10 Ultra. In the post, the tipster stated, “Technology sharing between OnePlus & Oppo is in Full swing, Find X5 series gets Hasselblad treatment and I’m hearing that MariSilicon will be seen on a OnePlus Flagship in the 2nd Half of this year. There are rumours of an Ultra flagship from OnePlus in the EVT phase right now.” Also Read - OnePlus 10R details leaked online, likely launching in Q2 2022

So, as per the latest report, the alleged OnePlus 10 Ultra will launch later this year. Since the company launches almost all its phones in the Indian market, we do expect the OnePlus 10 Ultra to also hit the Indian market.

As per the tipster, the OnePlus 10 Ultra will include Oppo’s MariSilicon X NPU, the company’s own ISP for image processing. Other features are likely to be like Oppo’s Find X5 Pro. The company hasn’t revealed anything about the said device.

OnePlus 10 series launch in India

The company recently launched the OnePlus 9RT in India and it now plans to bring new Nord devices and the OnePlus 10 series to India.

As per one of the latest reports, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be available for purchase in India in the Spring, which is between late May and June. The exact launch timeline hasn’t been revealed yet.

The Indian version of the OnePlus 10 Pro is said to be a part of the Chinese model. This suggests that the smartphone will include features like – Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, AMOLED panel, higher refresh rate, bigger battery, and an improved camera system.

  • Published Date: January 26, 2022 10:55 AM IST

Best Sellers