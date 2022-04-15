comscore OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to debut in India on April 28: Know details
News

OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G confirmed to launch in India on April 28

Mobiles

OnePlus has revealed the charging speeds of its two upcoming OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphones.

Untitled design - 2022-04-15T111914.066

OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus has officially confirmed to launch the OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India on April 28. In addition to the smartphones, the company is also expected to launch OnePlus Nord Buds at the launch event. OnePlus has further confirmed that the OnePlus 10R 5G will come with support 150W SuperVOOC charging technology and claims that it can charge from 1-100% in just 17 minutes. Its base variant will support 80W SuperVOOC charging. Also Read - From Mi 11X to Poco F3 GT: Top smartphones you can buy under Rs 30,000

Additionally, it is also confirmed that OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Also Read - Reliance Jio’s JioPages web browser arrives on OnePlus TVs

OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G colour variants tipped

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the OnePlus 10R 5G is likely to be launched in Sierra Black, Green and Arctic Glow colour options. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5g is expected to come in Jade Fog, and Black. Also Read - OnePlus 10R teaser surfaces on Amazon India; hints at triple rear camera setup

OnePlus 10R 5G expected specifications

For the unversed, OnePlus 10R 5G is likely to be rebranded OnePlus Ace that will launch in India on April 21. OnePlus 10R 5G is likely to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate display and HDR10+ support. For the unversed, the OnePlus CEO has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset and will offer 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It might run on Android 12-based OxygenOS skin out of the box.

For photography, the OnePlus 10R 5G is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor that supports OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and videos, the smartphone is expected to come with a 16MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, it is expected that the smartphone will be launched in two variants. One will come with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging and the other will house a 5,000 mAh battery and will support 80W charging. The smartphone also comes with support for Dolby Atmos and an in-display fingerprint sensor. OnePlus 10R might come with 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G expected specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to feature a 6.59-inch Full HD Fluid display. It might be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and offer up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. As for the camera, the smartphone is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. In terms of battery, the smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

  • Published Date: April 15, 2022 11:23 AM IST

