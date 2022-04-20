comscore OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds details teased
OnePlus reveals details of OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds, ahead of the launch on April 28

OnePlus 10R 5G is confirmed to come with a 120Hz display that houses a punch-hole camera. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will come with a 64MP triple rear camera setup.

OnePlus is all set to launch three products in India on April 28 including the OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and Nord Buds. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has revealed a few key details of these upcoming products. In the latest tweet, OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 10R 5G will come with a 120Hz Fluid Display with an adaptive frame that houses a punch-hole front camera. The smartphone will come in black and green colour options. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro gets featured in Metaverse for virtual unboxing experience: Watch video

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G on the other hand is confirmed to come with a 64MP AI triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery. For the unversed, it is also confirmed that OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will come with support for 33W fast charging. Lastly, not much has been revealed by Nord Buds, however, the TWS earbuds are confirmed to come in black and white colour options. Also Read - OnePlus Ace shows up in live video ahead of April 21 launch

OnePlus 10R 5G expected specifications

For the unversed, the OnePlus 10R 5G is likely to be rebranded OnePlus Ace that will launch in China on April 21 i.e. tomorrow. OnePlus 10R 5G is likely to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate display and HDR10+ support. For the unversed, the OnePlus CEO has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset and will offer 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It might run on Android 12-based OxygenOS skin out of the box. Also Read - OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to debut in India on April 28: All we know so far

For photography, the OnePlus 10R 5G is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor that supports OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and videos, the smartphone is expected to come with a 16MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, it is expected that the smartphone will be launched in two variants. One will come with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging and the other will house a 5,000 mAh battery and will support 80W charging. As claimed by the company, 150W fast charging tech can charge from 1-100% in just 17 minutes.The smartphone also comes with support for Dolby Atmos and an in-display fingerprint sensor. OnePlus 10R might come with 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G expected specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to feature a 6.59-inch Full HD Fluid display. It might be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and offer up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. As for the camera, OnePlus has announced that it will sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. In terms of battery, the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

  Published Date: April 20, 2022 9:09 AM IST

Best Sellers