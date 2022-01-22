OnePlus just recently showcased its new flagship OnePlus 10 Pro in China. Although there is no sign of a vanilla model launch, a fresh report suggests that the Chinese brand might likely be focusing on bringing its next R-branded model. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Battle of the flagships

OnePlus introduced its very first R-series phone, the OnePlus 9R last year. While the device had a ‘limited distribution’ in India and China, the next model might follow a similar suite. The OnePlus 10R will reportedly feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, the latest flagship chipset which is fabricated on a 4nm process node. OnePlus had long been using Qualcomm chips on its devices, but the company took a diversion with the Nord 2 last year. Also Read - Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on OnePlus, Realme, Redmi smartphones

As for the OnePlus 10R, reports point out the reason to use a MediaTek chip is likely due to a lack of mmWave connectivity. Rumours suggest that the phone might not make it to North America, but rather be released in China and India (as usual) at a lower price to compete against its rivals. Also Read - OnePlus Nord phone under Rs 20,000? It is going to be reality soon

The source further reveals that the OnePlus 10R might get a 120Hz AMOLED display. In terms of memory, it could be equipped with at least 8GB of memory along with 128 GB of storage. The phone is tipped to launch during the second quarter of this year. The reason behind the delay is likely due to OnePlus 9RT’s late release in India. The phone was supposed to hit the Indian shores in October, but issues with OxygenOS 12 pushed the launch to this month.

OnePlus 9RT price in India, specs

OnePlus 9RT price in India starts at Rs 42,999. The phone features a 6.62-inch display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8GB RAM, Android 11 OS, a triple rear camera setup with 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support.