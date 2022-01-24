OnePlus seemingly has big plans for 2022 and make-up for last year, which wasn’t very good for the brand. To start with, the company has already unveiled the OnePlus 10 Pro with some flagship-level specifications including Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 6.7-inch display, 48-megapixel triple rear camera system, a 5000mAh battery, and much more. It also launched the OnePlus 10 with an interesting set of specifications. Also Read - OnePlus 10R details leaked online, likely launching in Q2 2022

As per the latest reports, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is working on a toned-down version of the OnePlus 10 dubbed the OnePlus 10R. We have already shared details related to the global release of the OnePlus 10R. Now, we have some details about the India release of the upcoming affordable OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus 10R India launch details

As per new reports, the OnePlus 10R will launch in India by later this year. Since the company recently unveiled the OnePlus 9RT in the country, we believe the OnePlus 10R launch may take some time.

While we do not know the exact launch timeline yet, the release is likely to happen around the second half of 2022. Currently, the company is seemingly working on the India launch of the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro. These flagship phones are likely to release around March – April.

OnePlus 10R specifications

Like the OnePlus 9R and the 9RT, the OnePlus 10R is expected to be exclusive to Indian and China markets.

A report has already revealed that the upcoming OnePlus 10R will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, which is said to be as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Notably, the OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was announced last December.

It is further revealed that the device will come with a minimum of 8GB RAM and at least 128GB of internal storage. It is said that the OnePlus 10R will primarily target the Asian markets which do not depend on mmWave connectivity to offer 5G services.

On the software front, the upcoming OnePlus 10R is tipped to run on the Android 12 operating system with the OxygenOS 12 or ColorOS 12 on top, depending on the region. In India, OnePlus phones come packed with OxygenOS while in China it offers Oppo’s ColorOS operating system.

OnePlus 10R price in India

As per the pricing, the OnePlus 10R price in India is expected to be at par with the OnePlus 9R. This suggests that the OnePlus 10R could be priced around Rs 40,000 for the base model.

In India, the OnePlus 9R starts at a price of Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model of the smartphone with 12GB RAM with 256GB storage will come packed with a price tag of Rs 43,999.