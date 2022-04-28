OnePlus 10R has been launched in India with an all-new Dimensity 8100 chipset. The new phone comes with 150W fast charging as well. This is a first for any smartphone in the country right now. The OnePlus 10R will be competing with its own sibling Realme GT Neo 3. The device has been launched in two variants, one is the standard and the other is called Endurance Edition. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Price and Availability

The OnePlus 10R standard variant has been priced at Rs 38,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The second variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage has been priced at Rs 42,999.

The OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition with 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging will sell with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage at Rs 43,999. It will be offered in a single colour: Sierra Black. The standard variant of the OnePlus 10R will be available in two colours, Sierra Black and Forest Green.

The phone will be available at OnePlus store app, OnePlus.in, Amazon India website, Reliance Digital Stores, Croma Stores and select partner stores. The first sale will be conducted on May 4 at 12 PM.

Specifications

The OnePlus 10R has been launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset. The octa-core chipset offers CPU speeds up to 2.85 GHz and 11% improved multi-core performance compared to the previous generation, according to OnePlus. The OnePlus 10R features up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 flash storage. For cooling, OnePlus 10R claims to have 3D Passive Cooling System. The company claims that it is the largest vapor chamber in any OnePlus smartphone to date. The phone also gets support for the HyperBoost Gaming Engine.

Camera

The OnePlus 10R comes with a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The primary lens is a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with ƒ/1.8 aperture. It also gets optical image stabilization (OIS) support. Along with the primary lens you get an 8 MP ultra-wide lens with a 119° field of view and a 2 MP macro camera. The front-facing unit is a 16-megapixel sensor with electronic image stabilization (EIS). The selfie camera can detect shaking and compensate accordingly for smoother video and images with less blur, according to OnePlus.

Battery

The highlight of the new OnePlus 10R is its 150W charging speed. The Endurance Edition of the phone comes with the said 150W speed. However, the OnePlus 10R standard version comes with 80W of fast charging. The Endurance Edition phone compensates for the faster charging with a smaller 4,500mAh battery unit. The standard version on the other hand gets a bigger 5000mAh battery unit.

Display

The OnePlus 10R sports a massive 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution. The 10R gets an AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate. The 120 Hz display can adjust between 120 Hz, 90 Hz, and

60 Hz depending on the content being consumed to save battery life. The display has a maximum touch response rate up to 1,000 Hz and is HDR10+ certified.

Operating System

OnePlus fans can rest easy as the OnePlus 10R comes with OxygenOS 12.1. The OnePlus 10R will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates.