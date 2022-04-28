comscore OnePlus 10R launched in India with Dimensity 8100: Check price, features
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oneplus 10r Launch In India With Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Check Price Features
News

OnePlus 10R launched in India with Dimensity 8100 at Rs 38,999: Check features, availability

Mobiles

The OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition with 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging will sell with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus 10R launched in India

OnePlus 10R has been launched in India with an all-new Dimensity 8100 chipset. The new phone comes with 150W fast charging as well. This is a first for any smartphone in the country right now. The OnePlus 10R will be competing with its own sibling Realme GT Neo 3. The device has been launched in two variants, one is the standard and the other is called Endurance Edition. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Price and Availability

The OnePlus 10R standard variant has been priced at Rs 38,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The second variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage has been priced at Rs 42,999. Also Read - OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord Buds launch event to start soon: Watch LIVE video

The OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition with 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging will sell with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage at Rs 43,999. It will be offered in a single colour: Sierra Black. The standard variant of the OnePlus 10R will be available in two colours, Sierra Black and Forest Green. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Vs OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Competition gets more intense

The phone will be available at OnePlus store app, OnePlus.in, Amazon India website, Reliance Digital Stores, Croma Stores and select partner stores. The first sale will be conducted on May 4 at 12 PM.

Specifications

The OnePlus 10R has been launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset. The octa-core chipset offers CPU speeds up to 2.85 GHz and 11% improved multi-core performance compared to the previous generation, according to OnePlus. The OnePlus 10R features up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 flash storage. For cooling, OnePlus 10R claims to have 3D Passive Cooling System. The company claims that it is the largest vapor chamber in any OnePlus smartphone to date. The phone also gets support for the HyperBoost Gaming Engine.

Camera

The OnePlus 10R comes with a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The primary lens is a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with ƒ/1.8 aperture. It also gets optical image stabilization (OIS) support. Along with the primary lens you get an 8 MP ultra-wide lens with a 119° field of view and a 2 MP macro camera. The front-facing unit is a 16-megapixel sensor with electronic image stabilization (EIS). The selfie camera can detect shaking and compensate accordingly for smoother video and images with less blur, according to OnePlus.

Battery

The highlight of the new OnePlus 10R is its 150W charging speed. The Endurance Edition of the phone comes with the said 150W speed. However, the OnePlus 10R standard version comes with 80W of fast charging. The Endurance Edition phone compensates for the faster charging with a smaller 4,500mAh battery unit. The standard version on the other hand gets a bigger 5000mAh battery unit.

Display

The OnePlus 10R sports a massive 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution. The 10R gets an AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate. The 120 Hz display can adjust between 120 Hz, 90 Hz, and
60 Hz depending on the content being consumed to save battery life. The display has a maximum touch response rate up to 1,000 Hz and is HDR10+ certified.

Operating System

OnePlus fans can rest easy as the OnePlus 10R comes with OxygenOS 12.1. The OnePlus 10R will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 28, 2022 7:37 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 28, 2022 8:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord Buds launched in India at Rs 2,799: Check features
News
OnePlus Nord Buds launched in India at Rs 2,799: Check features
OnePlus launches OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite in India

Mobiles

OnePlus launches OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite in India

OnePlus 10R launch in India with Dimensity 8100 at Rs 38,999: Check features, availability

Mobiles

OnePlus 10R launch in India with Dimensity 8100 at Rs 38,999: Check features, availability

OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord Buds launch today: Expected features, pricing

Mobiles

OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord Buds launch today: Expected features, pricing

PlayStation Plus free games for May: FIFA 22 to be up for grabs

Photo Gallery

PlayStation Plus free games for May: FIFA 22 to be up for grabs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 10R launched in India with Dimensity 8100 at Rs 38,999: Check features, availability

OnePlus Nord Buds launched in India at Rs 2,799: Check features

OnePlus launches OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite in India

OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord Buds launch today: Expected features, pricing

Apple to manufacture iPhone worth Rs 47,000 crore in India in 2022

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Google Maps से अपनी लोकेशन Whatsapp पर कैसे करें शेयर? ये रहा आसान तरीका

OnePlus 10R 5G भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, 150W चार्जिंग सपोर्ट समेत मिल रहे ये दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G और OnePlus Nord Buds भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

BGMI में यूनिक नाम रखने के लिए ऐसे पाएं फ्री Rename Card, बहुत आसान है तरीका

BMW i4 Electric ने भारत में की एंट्री, 10 मिनट की चार्जिंग पर चलेगी 164 किलोमीटर

Latest Videos

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video

Reviews

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video
MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART

Hands On

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART
NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack

Hands On

NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack
Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

Features

Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999