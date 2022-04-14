OnePlus has announced to host a launch event on April 28 in India. Although the company has not revealed the name of the upcoming devices, it is expected to launch the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite alongside OnePlus Nord Buds at the event. As reported by tipster Abhishek Yadav, a OnePlus 10R teaser has popped online on the Amazon India website. This teaser has revealed what this upcoming smartphone might look like. Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 11

OnePlus 10R leaked teaser

As per the teaser, the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup that is placed in a rectangular module along with an LED flash. Notably, this time, the logo might sit in the bottom right corner unlike in previous generations. The official OnePlus event teaser also confirmed that the upcoming smartphones will house a rectangular camera module. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds launch date confirmed: Check details

OnePlus 10R looks a lot like OnePlus Ace that is set to debut in China on April 21.

OnePlus 10R expected specifications

OnePlus 10R is likely to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate display and HDR10+ support. For the unversed, the OnePlus CEO has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset and will offer 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It might run on Android 12-based OxygenOS skin out of the box.

For photography, the OnePlus 10R is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor that supports OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and videos, the smartphone is expected to come with a 16MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, it is expected that the smartphone will be launched in two variants. One will come with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging and the other will house a 5,000 mAh battery and will support 80W charging. The smartphone also comes with support for Dolby Atmos and an in-display fingerprint sensor. OnePlus 10R might come with 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port.