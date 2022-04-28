comscore OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord Buds launch today: How to watch LIVE, what to expect
News

OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord Buds launch today: Expected features, pricing

Mobiles

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is the second smartphone that is slated for a launch at the event today. CE 2 Lite will be one of the cheapest OnePlus phones launched in a long time

OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and OnePlus 10R

OnePlus is conducting a launch event with numerous new products entering the Indian market. The new line-up will include one OnePlus 10 series smartphone, one Nord-series device and OnePlus Nord Buds. With such a diverse product range, OnePlus is expected to target the mid-range smartphone segment, premium segment and the entry-level TWS segment. Also Read - OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to debut in India on April 28: All we know so far

The launch event has been scheduled for 7 PM IST. The event can be streamed live on OnePlus’ official YouTube and Facebook page. You can also view the launch event live using the embed below. Also Read - OnePlus 10R teaser surfaces on Amazon India; hints at triple rear camera setup

Also Read - OnePlus might launch these six smartphones until September 2022: Check details

OnePlus 10R

The OnePlus 10R will be the re-branded version of the OnePlus Ace launched in China. The device is expected to be identical in terms of specifications as well as design. The OnePlus 10R will be a premium mid-range device to take on the likes of Realme GT Neo 3 which will also feature the same chipset as the OnePlus 10R.

The OnePlus 10R may come with a Mediatek Dimensity 8100 chip, the same chip that also features in the OnePlus Ace. The device may come with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. The display may also get 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The highlight of the device is the 150W charging speed. However, users may get an option to either buy a device with 150W charging or 80W charging speed.

Reports have suggested the device will be launched at around Rs 38,999. The buyer may get a variant with 12GB RAM.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is the second smartphone that is slated for a launch at the event today. CE 2 Lite will be one of the cheapest OnePlus phones launched in a long time. The device will be getting a 6.59-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, you will get a triple camera setup. A primary lens is a 64-megapixel unit.

You won’t get fast charging as quick as the OnePlus 10R but the CE 2 Lite will support 33W fast charging. The device features a 5000 mAh battery.

OnePlus Nords Buds

The OnePlus Nords Buds will be OnePlus’ take on the entry-level TWS earbuds. The earbuds will get a AI-backed noise cancellation feature. It also comes with a 12.4mm driver. The earbuds will be able to provide 5 hours of playback after 10 minutes. The buds also get IP55 sweat and dust resistance.

  Published Date: April 28, 2022 1:11 PM IST

