OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition price revealed in India; appears on Amazon

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is now available for pre-booking on Amazon at Rs 999.

OnePlus has announced to launch OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition in India on September 22. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the pricing of this special model. It is now available for pre-booking on the Amazon India website. Also Read - OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition will launch on September 22 in India

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition price in India

As per the Amazon listing of the handset, the smartphone will be launched in three storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 32,999. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (80W SuperVOOC) will cost you Rs 38,999 and the 12GB variant with 150W SuperVOOC support will be priced at Rs 39,999. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Watch confirmed to launch to India: Check expected price, features and more

The smartphone is now available for pre-booking at Rs 999. The sale date is yet to be announced. In terms of sale offers, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on Axis Bank cards. They will also get a 3-months free subscription to Amazon Prime. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on OnePlus 10T, Realme Narzo 50A and more

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition specifications

The specifications of the upcoming special edition are likely to be the same as the mainstream model. It sports a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.

In terms of optics, the device sports a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC paired with Mali-G610 GPU. It has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The OnePlus 10R comes in two battery options — a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging or a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box but is upgradable to Android 13.

It has 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC support. The phone lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack but does come with a stereo speaker setup. For charging, it has a USB Type-C port.

  • Published Date: September 21, 2022 9:29 AM IST
