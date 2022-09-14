Oneplus 10r Prime Blue Edition Teased To Launch In India Soon

OnePlus recently teased a special OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition that will debut in India soon. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will go on sale in India on Amazon. As per a statement by the company, “The launch of the Prime Blue Edition also doubles up as a celebration of the brand’s long-standing partnership with Amazon, and the crucial role it has played in OnePlus’ journey.” Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Offers on OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo

OnePlus will also give a 3-month Amazon Prime subscription for free for all the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue buyers. The OnePlus 10R is launched in Sierra Black and Forrest Green colour variant. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones debuts in India at Rs 799: Check details

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition specifications

The special edition comes with the same specifications as the standard version. For the unversed, the OnePlus 10R 5G sports a massive 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution. The 10R gets an AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box.

The OnePlus 10R 5G comes with a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The primary lens is a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with ƒ/1.8 aperture. It also gets optical image stabilization (OIS) support. Along with the primary lens, you get an 8 MP ultra-wide lens with a 119° field of view and a 2 MP macro camera. The front-facing unit is a 16-megapixel sensor with electronic image stabilization (EIS).

In terms of battery, the smartphone comes in two variants. The OnePlus 10R standard version comes with 80W of fast charging houses a 5,000mAh battery whereas the Endurance Edition packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 150W fast charging.