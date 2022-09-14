comscore OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition to launch in India soon Check details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oneplus 10r Prime Blue Edition Teased To Launch In India Soon
News

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition teased to launch in India soon

Mobiles

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition will be available with three months of free Amazon Prime membership.

unnamed (5)

OnePlus recently teased a special OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition that will debut in India soon. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will go on sale in India on Amazon. As per a statement by the company, “The launch of the Prime Blue Edition also doubles up as a celebration of the brand’s long-standing partnership with Amazon, and the crucial role it has played in OnePlus’ journey.” Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Offers on OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo

OnePlus will also give a 3-month Amazon Prime subscription for free for all the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue buyers. The OnePlus 10R is launched in Sierra Black and Forrest Green colour variant. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones debuts in India at Rs 799: Check details

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition specifications

The special edition comes with the same specifications as the standard version. For the unversed, the OnePlus 10R 5G sports a massive 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution. The 10R gets an AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box.

The OnePlus 10R 5G comes with a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The primary lens is a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with ƒ/1.8 aperture. It also gets optical image stabilization (OIS) support. Along with the primary lens, you get an 8 MP ultra-wide lens with a 119° field of view and a 2 MP macro camera. The front-facing unit is a 16-megapixel sensor with electronic image stabilization (EIS).

In terms of battery, the smartphone comes in two variants. The OnePlus 10R standard version comes with 80W of fast charging houses a 5,000mAh battery whereas the Endurance Edition packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 150W fast charging.

  • Published Date: September 14, 2022 10:37 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 6a at Rs 27,699 is the best Flipkart deal I am waiting for
Deals
Google Pixel 6a at Rs 27,699 is the best Flipkart deal I am waiting for
Realme C30s with a single rear camera to launch in India today

Mobiles

Realme C30s with a single rear camera to launch in India today

Vedanta, Foxconn to set up display manufacturing plant in Gujarat

News

Vedanta, Foxconn to set up display manufacturing plant in Gujarat

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 dates announced: Check details

News

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 dates announced: Check details

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G to go on sale today at 12.15 pm on Amazon India

Deals

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G to go on sale today at 12.15 pm on Amazon India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vedanta, Foxconn to set up display manufacturing plant in Gujarat

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 dates announced: Check details

Explosion in EV causes fire in Hyderabad showroom, kills 8

Vu GloLED TV launched in India with starting price of Rs 33,999: Check details

Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch video

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Apple iPhone completes more than 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features

News

Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Massive Discount offers on Google Pixel 6a and More

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Massive Discount offers on Google Pixel 6a and More
iPhone 14 Pro: 5 Major Features Inspired By Android Smartphones

News

iPhone 14 Pro: 5 Major Features Inspired By Android Smartphones
WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! No More Scrolling For Your Older Messages

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! No More Scrolling For Your Older Messages