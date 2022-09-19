OnePlus has confirmed the release date of its new color for the OnePlus 10R. The Prime Blue Edition of the smartphone was teased last week, and now, it will finally launch this week. The new paint job will bring vibrancy to the color palette of the device and will be an addition to the already available colors. Also Read - OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition teased to launch in India soon

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition India launch date

The OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is confirmed to launch on September 22 in India. The device will join the Sierra Black and Forest Green color options, giving buyers a more varied choice while buying the phone. Also Read - Vivo V25 Pro vs alternatives: OnePlus 10R, Realme GT Neo 3, OnePlus 10R and more

The new color will be available for purchase on Amazon in its Great India Festival sale. The device will likely start at the same price as the other colors i.e., Rs 34,999. Also Read - OnePlus 10R 5G gets a discount of Rs 4,000 on Amazon: Check details

The OnePlus 10R is the company’s mid-range smartphone in the country. It sports a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.

In terms of optics, the device sports a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC paired with Mali-G610 GPU. It has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The OnePlus 10R comes in two battery options — a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging or a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box but is upgradable to Android 13.

It has 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC support. The phone lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack but does come with a stereo speaker setup. For charging, it has a USB Type-C port.