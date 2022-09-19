comscore OnePlus 10R to get a new color on September 22: Check details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oneplus 10r Prime Blue Edition Will Launch On September 22 In India
News

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition will launch on September 22 in India

Mobiles

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition will go on sale in the Amazon Great India Festival.

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue

OnePlus has confirmed the release date of its new color for the OnePlus 10R. The Prime Blue Edition of the smartphone was teased last week, and now, it will finally launch this week. The new paint job will bring vibrancy to the color palette of the device and will be an addition to the already available colors. Also Read - OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition teased to launch in India soon

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition India launch date

The OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is confirmed to launch on September 22 in India. The device will join the Sierra Black and Forest Green color options, giving buyers a more varied choice while buying the phone. Also Read - Vivo V25 Pro vs alternatives: OnePlus 10R, Realme GT Neo 3, OnePlus 10R and more

The new color will be available for purchase on Amazon in its Great India Festival sale. The device will likely start at the same price as the other colors i.e., Rs 34,999. Also Read - OnePlus 10R 5G gets a discount of Rs 4,000 on Amazon: Check details

The OnePlus 10R is the company’s mid-range smartphone in the country. It sports a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.

In terms of optics, the device sports a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC paired with Mali-G610 GPU. It has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The OnePlus 10R comes in two battery options — a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging or a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box but is upgradable to Android 13.

It has 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC support. The phone lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack but does come with a stereo speaker setup. For charging, it has a USB Type-C port.

  • Published Date: September 19, 2022 1:45 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 19, 2022 1:47 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord Watch confirmed to launch to India soon: Check expected price, features and more
Wearables
OnePlus Nord Watch confirmed to launch to India soon: Check expected price, features and more
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Battle Pass, Updates, and more

Gaming

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Battle Pass, Updates, and more

Tecno Pop 6 Pro debuts with Android 12 Go Edition

Mobiles

Tecno Pop 6 Pro debuts with Android 12 Go Edition

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 get massive discount on Flipkart after iPhone 14 launch

Deals

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 get massive discount on Flipkart after iPhone 14 launch

Apple iPhone 12 offer: Amazon Great Indian Festival to offer price below Rs 39,999

Deals

Apple iPhone 12 offer: Amazon Great Indian Festival to offer price below Rs 39,999

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition to launch on Sep 22

Ola confirms it is laying off 200 engineers to 'centralise' operations

OnePlus Nord Watch confirmed to launch to India soon: Check expected price, features and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Battle Pass, Updates, and more

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 get massive discount on Flipkart after iPhone 14 launch

Demand of 'future-ready' smartphones with 5G support has increased: Amazon India

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users

News

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users
iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline

News

iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline
iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone

News

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone
Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details