comscore OnePlus 10r 5G receives its first OxygenOS update with bug fixes and more
News

OnePlus 10R receives new Oxygen OS 12 A.03 update with big fixes and more: Know details

Mobiles

The new update brings performance improvements and bug fixes for OnePlus 10r

OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus 10R 5G was launched in India recently and it is already receiving its first OxygenOS 12 A.03 update in India. For the unversed, the smartphone has debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 38,999. The highlights of the newly launched OnePlus smartphone include support for 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and a 50MP  triple rear camera setup. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T leak hint at Dimensity 1300 SoC, 50MP triple rear camera setup and more

OnePlus 10R 5G receives OxygenOS 12 A.03 update: What’s new

The latest update brings overall performance improvements for the smartphone along with some bugs. The changelog includes: Also Read - OnePlus 10R 5G to go on first sale in India today at 12 pm on Amazon and OnePlus.in

  • System
    • [Optimized] the compatibility of OTG connection
    • [Optimized] the power consumption in some scenarios, improved user experience
    • [Fixed] the issue of interruption when connecting to a computer to transfer large files
    • [Fixed] the occasional issue that screen displayed abnormally in Always-On Display mode [Fixed] the issue that the screen brightness displayed abnormally and adjusting brightness did not take effect after unlocking with fingerprint
    • [Improved] system stability
  • Camera
    • [Optimized] the clarity of portrait photos taken by rear main camera

Just like always, this OTA will be incremental and hence will reach only a small percentage of users at first but will be rolled out for others in a few days. Also Read - OnePlus announces sale offers for OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

To get the update, all you need to do is go to Settings>System Updates and tap on the download and install option. If you haven’t received it yet, you can simply visit this link (OxygenOS A.03 full OTA) and get the update.

OnePlus 10R 5G price in India, availability

The OnePlus 10R standard variant has been priced at Rs 38,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The second variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage has been priced at Rs 42,999.

The OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition with 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging will sell with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage at Rs 43,999. It will be offered in a single colour: Sierra Black. The standard variant of the OnePlus 10R will be available in two colours, Sierra Black and Forest Green.

Published Date: May 9, 2022 5:39 PM IST
  • Published Date: May 9, 2022 5:39 PM IST

