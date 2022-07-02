OnePlus 10RT spotted on BIS ahead of India launch, key specifications tipped

OnePlus is planning to launch its next smartphone OnePlus 10RT in the Indian market soon. The upcoming smartphone is said to have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database with the model number CPH2413. According to tipster Mukul Sharma the OnePlus 10RT will come with 120Hz AMOLED panel. The handset will come in two storage options – an 8GB RAM/128GB storage model and a 12GB RAM/256GB storage unit.

The phone could run Android 12 OS with a layer of OxygenOS 12 on top. Sharma predicts that the OnePlus 10RT will launch in India in Black and Green color options.

The smartphone will also reportedly sport a triple rear-camera setup — a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP secondary snapper, and a 2MP third sensor. It is said to come with a 16MP selfie camera in a punch-hole cutout on the front.

OnePlus on Friday launched the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in India. The phone is offers minor upgrades to the OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone that was launched at a starting price of Rs 29,999 with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh dual cell battery. The newly launched Nord 2T 5G, on the other hand, comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset that is coupled with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also features support for Display P3 and HDR10+ technologies. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU that are coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 mobile operating system.

Coming to the cameras, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2MP mono lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera with Sony IMX615 sensor.