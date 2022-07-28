comscore OnePlus 10T 5G confirmed to come with 16 GB RAM and 128GB storage
News

OnePlus 10T 5G to be the company's first smartphone to offer up to 16GB RAM

Mobiles

OnePlus 10T 5G is confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Untitled design - 2022-07-28T152932.987

OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 10T 5G on August 3. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed a few details about the handset including Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a triple rear camera setup and design details. It will be available in Moonstone Black and creamy Jade Green colour variants. Also Read - OnePlus 10T launch premiere to be held in Bengaluru, tickets cost Re 1

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 10T will be the company’s first smartphone to offer 16GB RAM. It will offer 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - OnePlus 10T camera details revealed officially with sample shots: Check here

The launch event will take place in New York and it will be live-streamed via the company’s social media platforms at 10AM EDT or 3PM BST or 7:30PM IST.

OnePlus 10T 5G expected specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G is tipped to get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution and screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Geekbench listing has revealed that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that will be coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space.

As far as the camera is concerned, the OnePlus 10T is likely to get a 50MP primary lens with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. It is also tipped to get a 4,800mAh battery with support for 160W fast charging technology.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the OnePlus 10T 5G is expected to be priced at around Rs 49,999 in India.

For the unversed, OnePlus will launch OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds in India on August 1.

  • Published Date: July 28, 2022 3:57 PM IST

