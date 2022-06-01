Although it was rumoured that OnePlus might launch the OnePlus 10 Pro Ultra, but looks like it will not see the light of the day. Instead, the company is likely to launch the OnePlus 10T 5G in India soon, reported tipster Max Jambor (Max J.). If this is to be believed, it will be the company’s first T-series smartphone after the OnePlus 8T 5G which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 42,999. Also Read - Best smartwatches with calling feature: Boat Primia, Fire-Boltt Talk 2 and more

OnePlus 10T 5G might debut in India soon

Since OnePlus has already announced that it will soon launch a smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. As per a report by GSMArena, the OnePlus 10T 5G will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro starts receiving new software update with May security patch, bug issues and more

Additionally, just like the OnePlus 10R, this rumoured smartphone is also expected to be available in 80W and 150W fast charging speed variants. The 80W fast charging variant houses a 5,000mAh battery whereas the other one is equipped with a 4,500mAh unit. Also Read - OnePlus Nord starts receiving Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update: Check details

Final name of the next and only flagship phone coming this year: OnePlus 10T 5G — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) June 1, 2022

According to the tipster, the OnePlus 10T 5G is likely to be the last flagship smartphone that the company will launch this year. He further added that there is no “Ultra” in the pipeline.

For the unversed, OnePlus has already launched the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and the OnePlus 10R 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 66,999 and Rs 38,999 respectively.

OnePlus has recently launched OnePlus Nord 2T in China. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It comes with a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display and offers a refresh rate of 90Hz. Additionally, you also get HDR10+ support for the display.

OnePlus Nord 2T gets a triple camera setup on the rear panel and a single-lens setup at the front.