OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 10T 5G in the month of August. Several renders and rumours are floating on the internet about the handset already, hinting at the design and specifications of the handset. The recent rumour suggests that the OnePlus 10T 5G will be the first handset by the company to offer 16GB RAM. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G price leaked online via Amazon UK website

OnePlus 10T 5G might offer up to 16GB RAM

As revealed by the tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 10T 5G is likely to be available in a 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage option. If this is to be believed, it will be the company’s first handset to offer such huge RAM. For the unversed, a OnePlus handset scored 1131151 on the AnTuTu benchmark platform. The listing hints that it will be available in 8GB/12GB RAM options. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T 5g to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon: Price, sale offers and more

OnePlus 10T expected specifications

OnePlus 10T 5G is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. The company will be using an AMOLED display for the same with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is also expected to feature the iconic alert slider on the right edge. It will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 1300, 80W fast charging, and 50MP rear camera

In terms of the camera, we can expect the primary lens to be a 50-megapixel unit with optical image stabilization (OIS). The front camera will also come with a 32-megapixel unit. The camera software brings on deck Hasselblad Master Style that allows users to choose between three presets for the camera system.

OnePlus is expected to provide a 4,800mAh battery unit with the smartphone, along with 80W fast charging.

OnePlus 10T 5G expected price

OnePlus 10T 5G is expected to be priced at EUR 799 (approx Rs 65,300) for 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage option. It is likely to come with a Moonstone Black colour variant.

The smartphone is expected to come with an in-box charger as well.