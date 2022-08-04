comscore OnePlus 10T 5G Glacier Mat Case launched in India at Rs 1,499: Check details
News

OnePlus 10T 5G Glacier Mat Case launched in India at Rs 1,499

Mobiles

The OnePlus 10T comes with a triple camera lens. The primary lens is the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor.

OnePlus 10T 5G Glacier Mat Case

New OnePlus 10T 5G Glacier Mat Case launched

During the OnePlus 10T launch event, the company revealed a new kind of case for the phone, one that will enhance the cooling capabilities of the device. The OnePlus 10T 5G Glacier Mat Case is now available in India. It has been listed on the OnePlus official store and can be purchased at a price of Rs 1,499. The MRP for the same has been set at Rs 2,999. So far, the case doesn’t seem to be listed on Amazon.in. Also Read - The OnePlus 10T Review: A Timeless Phone for a Modern User

OnePlus claims that the new OnePlus 10T comes with “state-of-the-art technology with sustainable circulation cooling”. The company claimed that the New Glacier Mat Heat dissipation material makes up 36% of the case, evaporating to remove heat when the phone becomes hot, and automatically rehydrating from the air when the phone cools down. Also Read - OnePlus 10T First Look: Do we have a winner?

Additionally, in order to reduce interruption of signals, the case is claimed to be 5G-compatible and it lets signals flow. The new case is relatively light at just 30g. Currently, the case is only available in a single colour with red inlays and grey mat. The case has a bold OnePlus badging at the bottom right of the case. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999: Check out the sale offers

Currently, this new design is only available for OnePlus 10T. The company is expected to roll out similar enhanced cases for other models as well. The OnePlus 10T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The previous version of this chip was notoriously famous for heating issues. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is yet to be tested.

The OnePlus 10T starts at a price of Rs 49,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB. The second variant comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage and is priced at Rs 54,999. The top configuration of the phone comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This variant will be sold at a price of Rs 55,999.

The OnePlus 10T comes with a triple camera lens. The primary lens is the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel Macro lens.

The new device comes with a 6.7-inch FullHD+ display with 120Hz fast refresh rate. It also comes with 150W fast charging capability. It can provide a day’s worth of charge in just 10 minutes.

  • Published Date: August 4, 2022 11:26 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 4, 2022 11:26 PM IST

