OnePlus 10T 5G launch date announced: Check details

OnePlus has announced the official launch date for its upcoming flagship smartphone — the OnePlus 10T. The company in a 45-second-long video shared on its social media handles announced that it will launch the OnePlus 10T smartphone at a special event on August 3, 2022.

The company also revealed that this event will take place in New York and it will be live-streamed via the company's social media platforms at 10AM EDT or 3PM BST or 7:30PM IST.

According to a report by CNET, OnePlus fans will be able to attend the event in person as well via special tickets that cost $21 (Rs 1,680 approximately) each ticket. Interested fans can buy these tickets via OnePlus' website. While OnePlus' Red Cable Club members will be able to grab these tickets starting today, non-members will be able to purchase them starting July 21. The publication also said fans who buy a ticket for the OnePlus 10T launch event will get a pair of the OnePlus Nord Buds and 'other OnePlus swag'. Also, fans who purchase the first 50 tickets will get an additional ticket for free.

The company has around 400 tickets to give away.

August 3, the next step of our evolution.

Interestingly, the announcement comes a day after the company teased its launch event via a post on Twitter. Here’s what the company wrote:

OnePlus 10T 5G expected specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G is tipped to get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution and screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Geekbench listing has revealed that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that will be coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up tp 512GB of storage space.

As far as the camera is concerned, the OnePlus 10T is like to get a 50MP primary lens with Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. It is also tipped to get a 4,800mAh battery with support for 160W fast charging technology.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the phone is expected to be priced around Rs 49,999 in India.