OnePlus 10T launch today: Price, features, specs, and everything else

OnePlus 10T is the company’s upcoming flagship phone and today is when it would finally arrive. The launch event is scheduled to take place in New York City. However, it is a global launch and announcements for markets, including India, are expected. OnePlus 10T will arrive as one of the fastest Android smartphones, thanks to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chipset. OnePlus previously shared the phone’s AnTuTu score, which was higher than any other Android device. But the 10T is a flagship of small yet meaningful compromises. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds with 20 hours battery life launched in India

As it is with OnePlus, the company tries to build hype around its products by revealing them ahead of the launch. In OnePlus 10T’s case, the company posted a couple of photos of the upcoming phone, confirming the design. To many’s dismay, the OnePlus 10T in photos does not have the company’s staple alert slider. Later, OnePlus design chief Hope Liu told The Verge that the company had to make a decision. He said it was necessary for OnePlus to ditch the alert slider to free up space for other components. One of these components majorly is the new battery charging system, which allegedly can deliver a 150W speed. Besides, the Hasselblad branding on cameras is also absent on the 10T. Also Read - OnePlus 10T, Moto Razr 2022, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more: Top smartphones to launch in August 2022

If those two things do not concern you or if you can let go of them, the OnePlus 10T is coming today with a set of powerful specifications. Here is everything you should know about it and its launch event. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT starts receiving Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 10T launch event

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 am in New York, which is 7.30 pm in India. The event already has a live stream on YouTube, which will go live at 7.15 pm in India later today. If you want, you can also go to OnePlus’ social media handles to catch real-time updates.

OnePlus 10T price and specifications

The OnePlus 10T, according to leaks, will cost a starting price of Rs 49,999, but, like always, there will be some offers to sweeten the deal. One of them would be a Rs 1,500 discount on card payments. The pre-order of the OnePlus 10T is likely to begin from 9 pm today on Amazon.

For its specifications, the OnePlus 10T is among the first few phones to use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The company has confirmed that it will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Supporting the processor will be up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage on the OnePlus 10T. The phone will come with a 50-megapixel main camera, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. For your selfies and video calls, the phone will use a 16-megapixel camera. Keeping the lights on will be a 4660mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. The OnePlus 10T will come with OxygenOS 13, which will also debut alongside.