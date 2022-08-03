comscore OnePlus 10T launch today: Price, features, specs, and everything else
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oneplus 10t 5g Launch In India Today Event Details Specs And Price We Know
News

OnePlus 10T 5G launch in India today: Event details, specs, and price we know

Mobiles

OnePlus 10T launch in India will take place today but ahead of it, we already know a lot about the upcoming flagship, such as its price and specifications.

OnePlus-10T-5G

OnePlus 10T 5G to launch will take place today.

OnePlus 10T is the company’s upcoming flagship phone and today is when it would finally arrive. The launch event is scheduled to take place in New York City. However, it is a global launch and announcements for markets, including India, are expected. OnePlus 10T will arrive as one of the fastest Android smartphones, thanks to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chipset. OnePlus previously shared the phone’s AnTuTu score, which was higher than any other Android device. But the 10T is a flagship of small yet meaningful compromises. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds with 20 hours battery life launched in India

As it is with OnePlus, the company tries to build hype around its products by revealing them ahead of the launch. In OnePlus 10T’s case, the company posted a couple of photos of the upcoming phone, confirming the design. To many’s dismay, the OnePlus 10T in photos does not have the company’s staple alert slider. Later, OnePlus design chief Hope Liu told The Verge that the company had to make a decision. He said it was necessary for OnePlus to ditch the alert slider to free up space for other components. One of these components majorly is the new battery charging system, which allegedly can deliver a 150W speed. Besides, the Hasselblad branding on cameras is also absent on the 10T. Also Read - OnePlus 10T, Moto Razr 2022, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more: Top smartphones to launch in August 2022

If those two things do not concern you or if you can let go of them, the OnePlus 10T is coming today with a set of powerful specifications. Here is everything you should know about it and its launch event. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT starts receiving Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 10T launch event

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 am in New York, which is 7.30 pm in India. The event already has a live stream on YouTube, which will go live at 7.15 pm in India later today. If you want, you can also go to OnePlus’ social media handles to catch real-time updates.

OnePlus 10T price and specifications

The OnePlus 10T, according to leaks, will cost a starting price of Rs 49,999, but, like always, there will be some offers to sweeten the deal. One of them would be a Rs 1,500 discount on card payments. The pre-order of the OnePlus 10T is likely to begin from 9 pm today on Amazon.

For its specifications, the OnePlus 10T is among the first few phones to use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The company has confirmed that it will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Supporting the processor will be up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage on the OnePlus 10T. The phone will come with a 50-megapixel main camera, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. For your selfies and video calls, the phone will use a 16-megapixel camera. Keeping the lights on will be a 4660mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. The OnePlus 10T will come with OxygenOS 13, which will also debut alongside.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 3, 2022 9:56 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Twitter will show if the embedded tweet has been edited
Apps
Twitter will show if the embedded tweet has been edited
How to download and install Google Chrome on Mac

How To

How to download and install Google Chrome on Mac

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Features

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

GT Force launches two new electric scooters at starting price of Rs 49,996: Check details

automobile

GT Force launches two new electric scooters at starting price of Rs 49,996: Check details

Uber likely to sell its 7.8% stake in Zomato for Rs 2,938 crore

News

Uber likely to sell its 7.8% stake in Zomato for Rs 2,938 crore

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 10T launch today: Price, features, specs, and everything else

Twitter will show if the embedded tweet has been edited

GT Force launches two new electric scooters at starting price of Rs 49,996: Check details

Uber likely to sell its 7.8% stake in Zomato for Rs 2,938 crore

Nokia 8210 4G launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check specs, details

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iQOO 9T Launched In India starting from Rs 49,999, First Flagship with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset & vivo V1+ display chip

Hands On

iQOO 9T Launched In India starting from Rs 49,999, First Flagship with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset & vivo V1+ display chip
WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing

News

WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing
#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone

Features

#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone
From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022

Features

From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999