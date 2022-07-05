5OnePlus 10T 5G is rumoured to launch in India by the end of this month. This handset is likely to be the last flagship by OnePlus in India this year. Ahead of the official launch, the smartphone listing surfaced online for a brief moment of time, revealing the UK pricing of the handset. The highlight of the smartphone is likely to be its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T 5g to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon: Price, sale offers and more

OnePlus 10T 5G expected price

As per the Amazon UK listing (now removed), the OnePlus 10T 5G will come in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, as spotted by RootMyGalaxy. This storage variant was priced at EUR 799 (approx Rs 65,500). Also Read - Smartphones with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC launching in July: OnePlus 10T, iQOO 10s and more

For the unversed, pricing in the US and Europe is higher in the US and Europe due to local taxes and duties. That is why the pricing in India is lesser in comparison. This handset will be placed in between OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G that were launched at a starting price of Rs 43,999 and Rs 66,999 respectively. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 1300, 80W fast charging, and 50MP rear camera

In India, the handset is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs 50,000.

OnePlus 10T 5G expected specifications

OnePlus 10T 5G is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. The company will be using an AMOLED display for the same with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is also expected to feature the iconic alert slider on the right edge. It will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

In terms of the camera, we can expect the primary lens to be a 50-megapixel unit with optical image stabilization (OIS). The front camera will also come with a 32-megapixel unit. The camera software brings on deck Hasselblad Master Style that allows users to choose between three presets for the camera system.

OnePlus is expected to provide a 4,800mAh battery unit with the smartphone, along with 80W fast charging.