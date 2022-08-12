comscore OnePlus 10T 5G software update brings several fixes, now rolling out
News

OnePlus 10T 5G software update brings several fixes, now rolling out

Mobiles

The new OnePlus 10T uses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, Qualcomm's latest and greatest, and it is now receiving a new software update.

OnePlus 10T Battery and Charger

OnePlus 10T has begun receiving its first software update days after it was launched. The new software update does not bring Android 13 of course, but it does kill several bugs on the phone. OnePlus said the new OxygenOS update fixes the shooting effect of the cameras, as well as removes the issue where the camera app would appear weirdly for certain shooting conditions. The new software update is now available for all Indian users. Also Read - The OnePlus 10T Review: A Timeless Phone for a Modern User

In a community forum post, OnePlus said the firmware version of the OnePlus 10T will change to CPH2413_11_A.05 after the update. The changelog says the update “improves system stability and fluency”, “optimises the startup speed”, “optimises network stability”, “optimises the shooting effect and improves the user experience”, “and “fixes the occasional issue when the camera displays abnormally in specific scenarios.” Also Read - OnePlus 10T First Look: Do we have a winner?

OnePlus did not specify the size of the new OxygenOS update, but it confirmed the phones will receive it over the air. The company also said the OTA update will be incremental, which means it will be rolled out in a phased manner. Some people will receive the update before the rest. A broader rollout will follow “in a few days.” Also Read - OnePlus 10T launched in India at Rs 49,999 with OxygenOS: Check offers, other details

OnePlus 10T specifications, price

OnePlus 10T arrived in India, as well as other markets, earlier this month. The phone is the company’s fastest phone yet. It uses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is Qualcomm’s latest and greatest. It is slightly faster than the OnePlus 10 Pro, which rocks the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. However, these are mostly indiscernible differences. What shows, however, is the 150W fast charging on the OnePlus 10T. The phone uses a new SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition wired charging, much better than the 80W fast charging on the OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10T uses a 4800mAh battery.

The flagship OnePlus 10T comes with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage on the OnePlus 10T. On the back, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera housed inside a punch-hole of the display.

The India prices of the OnePlus 10T start at Rs 49,999 and the phone’s colourways include Moonstone Black and Jade Green.

  Published Date: August 12, 2022 5:38 PM IST

